5 Things - Flames vs. Bruins

Flames host Bruins seeking fourth straight home win (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

5Things-FBTW
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. No Welcome Mats

The best part about visiting (insert town name here) is seeing it in your rear-view mirror.

It's a line that's described many a place across the annals of time, but for opponents of the Flames, it's starting to become a familiar refrain when recalling recent games at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The 'Dome cookin' has been top-tier - Calgary's claimed 12 of a possible 14 points at home in December - and they'll seek out two more tonight when the Bruins stop by for the first of their two games this season in Wild Rose Country. GET TICKETS

Saturday against Edmonton, there was energy, there was a buzz. And the crowd pop for Ryan Lomberg's second-period go-ahead goal was, in a word, palpable.

The duo of Lomberg and Adam Klapka were Bash Brothers against the Oilers, but they chipped in offensively, too. In addition to Lomberg's goal, Klapka snagged an assist, three shots on goal while finishing the night +3.

Not to mention thunderous checks on Edmonton d-men Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm that drew raucous cheers from the C of Red.

After a quick practice session Sunday at WinSport, the big Czech grinned ear-to-ear when asked about the lack of hospitality shown by he and his Flames mates of late.

"I don’t think that the (opposing) teams likes to go to the Saddledome," he said. "I mean, for me, I love it. It's a nice rink, the ice is awesome and I think I'm used to it a lot.

"I talk to other guys from other teams, they don't really like to go to the Saddledome. So that's probably why we have that much success there."

Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska suggested post-game Saturday that Klapka's effort against the Oilers might just have been his best game in a Calgary uniform. His teammates thought so, too, awarding him the Red Blazer that gets doled out in the dressing room after wins.

If that's to become a regular thing, though, the team might need to find a tailor.

"It's for small people. It's not for me," the 6-foot-8 winger quipped when asked about the fit. "I'm happy I got it, you know, first time.

"I enjoy it and yeah, I just want to continue to play how I did."

And that means doing whatever it takes to be a presence during every shift. Whether it's bowling over opponents, or setting up Yegor Sharangovich for a first-period snipe when pressed into a bit of additional ice-time.

"If I get the time to play in the top nine, I mean, I wanna do my best," said Klapka, who drew a few top-six shifts when Joel Farabee exited Saturday's contest in the first period. "I tried (Saturday), and yeah, whenever I get a chance, I'm gonna try to do my best."

Klapka is earnest. He's hard-working, and he embodies that blue-collar attitude this Flames team needs to win games.

As fun as Saturday's Battle of Alberta victory was, Klapka and Co. are already on to the next.

"Yeah, it was fun, but it's the next day," he said Sunday. "The next game's coming tomorrow, so it's a new day, new opportunities.

"We're gonna just play the same way."

"New day, new opportunity - we just have to play the same way"

2. Know Your Enemy

Boston comes to town on the heels of a 4-1 loss in Buffalo Saturday - the team's fifth straight defeat - with tonight's contest serving as Game Two in a five-game road trip.

David Pastrnak had the lone Bruins marker at KeyBank Center, opening the scoring just shy of the 12-minute mark, but the host Sabres stormed back with four unanswered goals to claim the two points.

"Today, since the start to probably the finish, was just not a good day that we wanted," Boston Head Coach Marco Sturm told reporters after the game. "But you know what, it’s over. I think we all have to analyze this one today, and we have to move forward because it’s not going to get easier.

"It’s definitely more on us now just to get back to our foundation, back to our game. And it starts with a good practice (Sunday), and hopefully a good game in Calgary."

The team skated Sunday in Buffalo before jetting West, and after tonight's game they'll continue on to Edmonton for a New Year's Eve tilt.

David Pastrnak leads the club with 41 points on the campaign, while Morgan Geekie's 25 goals are tops on the roster (more on Geekie below).

Former Flame Elias Lindholm skated as the No.-1 centre at Sunday's practice, while another ex-Calgary skater - Nikita Zadorov - was lined up on the top defensive pairing.

Lindholm has five goals on the season - four of which are powerplay markers - while Zadorov's 97 penalty minutes leads the league.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
13.3%
32nd
Bruins
25.2%
T-5th
Penalty Kill
Flames
80.2%
17th
Bruins
79.6%
19th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.76%
9th
Bruins
48.22%
22nd
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.22%
T-17th
Bruins
45.31%
27th


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's game marks the first of two meetings this season between the Flames and Bruins, with the return fixture slated for Jan. 8 in Boston.

The Bruins swept last year's season set, with Calgary claiming an overtime point in the road matchup.

Beecher Creature

Former Bruins first-rounder John Beecher is set to face his former side for the first time since being claimed off waivers by Calgary in mid-November.

The product of Elmira, N.Y. skated in 148 regular season and playoff games with Boston after being selected at No. 30 in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Since being acquired by the Flames, Beecher has skated in 16 contests, though he did not dress in Saturday's 3-2 win over Edmonton.

Did You Know?

Since Oct. 26, the Flames are averaging 3.54 goals per game at home, the fourth-highest total in the NHL over that span.

Calgary, who boasts a 10-5-2 home record, also ranks second in the NHL in team goals-against average (2.05) and save percentage (.928) at home during the 2025-26 campaign.

4. Centurion

Of all the goaltenders to reach 100 appearances with the Flames, only two recorded more wins than Dustin Wolf.

The Californian puck-stopper snagged victory No. 49 Saturday with a 29-save effort against the Oilers, and as he embarks on his next hundred games, Wolf stands behind only Hall-of-Famer Mike Vernon and David Rittich in wins to this point in their respective Calgary careers.

But as much as Wolf has grown on the ice, he's gaining a better appreciation each day of what it takes to be in the spotlight - to be counted on at the game's highest level - as well as his growing affinity for what he's helping build here in Calgary.

"I think it's just managing how you go about your daily life with being a well-known person, especially in the community, trying to be active in the community when you can," Wolf said Sunday, when asked what lessons he's taken from his first 100 NHL games. "And always respecting the people that support you and come to the games and watch you play.

"I’m still learning. I'm going to be learning throughout my entire career. And that's the fun part about it, each day is a new day. You never know what's going to happen, and that’s what makes this League fun."

Wolf, 24, will be tending twine in Flames silks long after the curtain gets unveiled at Scotia Place.

But as long as he's the top dog inside the Scotiabank Saddledome crease, he's going to enjoy it, and enjoy the run his team's been having on home ice of late, posting an 8-1-1 record over their last ten home fixtures.

"I think it's just a comfort thing. We know how we need to play," Wolf explained. "Sometimes we get away from it, but like we saw last game, we didn't like our outing in Edmonton, so we came home, we played a complete game.

"I know for myself, I love being at home. It's very comfortable. It feels safe, and obviously the crowd's awesome. So it feels nice."

Wolf robs McDavid on a breakaway to keep the score tied

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Ryan Lomberg

You can't help but notice him when he's on the ice, and Saturday evening, the Lomberghini was everywhere!

He dished out six hits, and put the Flames ahead in the second period with his third goal in five games, telling Hockey Night in Canada's Scott Oake post-game that his recent outdoor rink sessions with his son might have helped him recapture his scoring touch.

But there's no question that as Lomberg goes, the Flames go.

And lately, the winger has been absolutely electric.

Lomberg goes blocker side to put Flames back ahead

Bruins - Morgan Geekie

The product of Strathclair, Man. scored 33 goals for the Bruins last season, and he's already on the verge of setting a new career best this season.

He's up to 25 on the 2025-26 campaign, and Geekie's 50 goals during the 2025 calendar year are the most of any NHL skater, one better than both Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Dallas' Jason Robertson.

Geekie's shooting percentage this year is off the charts as well, he's scoring on 28.6% of his shots on goal since Jan. 1.

News Feed

Bounced Right Back!

WJC Recap - 27.12.25

Game Day Notebook - 27.12.25

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

WJC Recap - 26.12.25

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

Parekh, Reschny Named To Canada's World Juniors Roster

Flames Fall To Oilers

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

Game Day Notebook - 23.12.25

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

Winning Hands!

'Take Advantage Of It'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights

5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights

The Farm Report - 19.12.25

'Cool To Get The Acknowledgment'

Third Period Trio