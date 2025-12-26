Parekh, Reschny Named To Canada's World Juniors Roster

Defenceman Zayne Parekh and forward Cole Reschny have been named to Canada's roster for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The pair have played in three pre-tournament games, with Parekh recording four points and Reschny posting one assist. Canada went 2-1 in their exhibition games, winning one of their two games against Sweden and defeating Denmark.

At Canada's pre-tournament training camp, Parekh, the Flames' first-round pick in 2024, has been regularly skating with Cameron Reid (Nashville) on Canada's top pairing while Reschny, Calgary's first-round pick in 2025, skated on a line with Cole Beaudoin (Utah) and Jett Luchanko (Philadelphia) in Tuesday's final exhibition game. Both Parekh and Reschny have spent time on Canada's top powerplay unit throughout camp.

Canada will kick off their round-robin tournament on Friday when they take on Czechia at 6:30 p.m. MT. Canada's full schedule:

Friday, Dec. 26 vs. Czechia - 6:30 p.m. MT - TSN

Saturday, Dec. 27 vs. Latvia - 2:30 p.m. MT - TSN

Monday, Dec. 29 vs. Denmark - 6:30 p.m. MT - TSN

Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. Finland - 6:30 p.m. MT - TSN

Photos courtesy of Hockey Canada Images