'You Love It'

Spring training hasn’t officially arrived yet, but Craig Conroy is already out here smacking dingers.

“It's nice to see that management is doing something like this for us, after no one on the outside believed in us at the start of the season,” said one of the team’s preeminent and most outspoken leaders, Rasmus Andersson.

“And here we are.

“Right in the middle of the playoff race.”

One point up, in fact, and with their sights now firmly set on the LA Kings for third in the Pacific.

Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee – acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers in a six-piece blockbuster – will now figure prominently in that chase, adding a punch of offence, snarl and defensive acumen to a forward group in need of all three.

That the Flames have put themselves in this position at all is a testament to their belief in one another.

Their structure.

And their dedication to becoming one of the hardest teams on the circuit to play against.