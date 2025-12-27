Game Day Notebook - 27.12.25

Clap For The Wolfman

Dustin Wolf occupied the starter's crease at Saturday's full morning skate, offering a hint that he will indeed be between the pipes when the puck drops this evening.

If so, it'll be a milestone game for the 24-year-old Californian.

Wolf sits on 99 career NHL appearances entering play today, and when No. 100 comes along, he'll become only the second California-born NHL goaltender to reach that number, joining Canucks netminder Thatcher Demko.

The product of Gilroy, Calif. made 34 saves Tuesday night at Rogers Place and this season, he ranks in NHL Edge's 92nd and 97th percentile, respectively, in high-danger and mid-range stops.

At home this season, Wolf holds a 7-4-2 record, to go along with a 2.08 goals-against average, .925 save percentage and two shutouts.

And he comes into tonight's contests two wins shy of 50 for his career.