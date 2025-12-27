Game Day Notebook - 27.12.25

Owning Up
Defenceman MacKenzie Weegar admitted Saturday he addressed his teammates Tuesday night, after being thrown out of Calgary's 5-1 loss in Edmonton in the second period.
"You're embarrassed afterwards. You're letting your teammates down, you're leaving a big game, you kind of just feel like you're throwing your teammates under the bus," he explained. "I feel like I'm a key guy on the team, and, you know, when you get thrown out for for stuff like that, it doesn't feel good.
"I just wanted to address it to the teammates, just so they know what I felt about them. They were great about it."
But Weegar's 22 minutes in penalties at Rogers Place were emblematic of the Flames biggest issue Tuesday: discipline. Edmonton scored three powerplay goals - all off the stick of Leon Draisaitl - and Weegar and his teammates know they cannot afford tonight's guests that same opportunity.
"I'm expecting a better response from our team, way more engaged, more involved, and more discipline," he said. "You know, I'm looking forward to playing them again, because I just feel like it wasn't a great showing for our team.
"We get the opportunity to answer back tonight."