'Give The Team A Boost'

Head coach Ryan Huska was asked about where he inserted each player in the lineup.

“He’s a good player, and we feel like when he’s playing with good players, he’s going to help us generate some offence,” he said of Farabee. “He’s strong on his stick - he’s a little bit like Coles - so we feel like what he can bring to the table has the potential to work with those other two guys.”

As for Frost, Huska praised his skill set and what he’s able to do on the ice.

“Frost is a dynamic, play-making centre, is maybe the way I could describe him,” said Huska. “When he has the puck on his stick, a lot of good things happen. With Sharan on the wing, I think we’ve talked before, it allows him to leave the zone, to try to push defence out. With Sharan being a shooter, hopefully they can find a little chemistry and connection together. On the other side, Marty knows his job. He’s going to be straight up and down the wing, like he was with Huby and (Naz), and he’s going to have to try to create some space for those other two guys to make some plays, and then go to the net. It has the makings to be a good line, we’ll see how they do tonight.”

The head coach was also asked about where he sees them in terms of special teams, saying both will see powerplay time and Farabee could also be on the PK.

Frost was out with Kadri, Huberdeau, Matt Coronato, and MacKenzie Weegar on PP 1 during the morning skate, while Farabee worked with Sharangovich, Blake Coleman, Rasmus Andersson and Tyson Barrie on the second unit.

The key tonight will be for both players to go out and play their game, Huska and his staff mindful of not overloading them with too much information ahead of their debuts.

“It’s nothing really different for us,” said Huska. “There’s a lot for the guys coming in, because we try to give them the information that they need to have to play within our team, without giving them too much information. Because at the end of the day, we just want them to play.

"They’re good players, and we’re excited to have them in our lineup.”