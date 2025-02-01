It’s been a whirlwind 36 or so hours for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee.
They found out after their game Thursday night they'd been traded from the Flyers to the Flames, started packing up Friday, hopped a charter flight from Philly to Calgary later in the day, got into Calgary Friday night, and then hit the ice with their new teammates Saturday morning for the pregame skate before playing tonight against the visiting Red Wings.
Along the way, their new teammates reached out by text to welcome them, helping set the stage for a smooth transition for the pair into what is a tight-knit and supportive FLAMES dressing room.
“It’s exciting for both of us,” said Frost Saturday after the skate to a large throng of media. “Joel and I have been talking about it and you know, in the moment, you’re sad to leave your teammates that you’ve been with and group of guys but, at the same time, I think both of us probably needed a fresh start anyways.
“And, yeah, in the (playoff) hunt here and hopefully we can come in and give the team a boost.”