Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

The Flames are in Edmonton this evening, taking on the Oilers in their final game before the holiday break (7:00 p.m. MT, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf