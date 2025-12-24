Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

The Flames are in Edmonton this evening, taking on the Oilers in their final game before the holiday break (7:00 p.m. MT, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf