Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Edmonton

PLDec23Web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are in Edmonton this evening, taking on the Oilers in their final game before the holiday break (7:00 p.m. MT, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

News Feed

Game Day Notebook - 23.12.25

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

Winning Hands!

'Take Advantage Of It'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights

5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights

The Farm Report - 19.12.25

'Cool To Get The Acknowledgment'

Third Period Trio

Bean To Undergo Surgery, Out Indefinitely

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

Flames Foundation Releases 2024-25 Impact Report

5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

Huberdeau And Kirkland Launch J&J Powerplay, New Community Program

Flames Fall To Sharks

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sharks

'Best Memory Is The Hugs'

5 Things - Flames @ Sharks