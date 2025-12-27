5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

1. Rematch

Back to business.

After three days off for the holidays, the Flames step right back into the heat of another Battle of Alberta tonight, looking to regain the upper hand in the season series with their rivals from Edmonton.

Tuesday's loss in the Alberta capital likely lingered for more than a few Calgary players, but tonight, the team gets a chance at redemption in front of the C of Red.

And indeed, the Scotiabank Saddledome has been a happy hunting ground for the home side, who come in 7-1-1 in their last nine games on home ice.

But for this Calgary group, there's also a recognition that in order to improve on that mark, the attention to detail has to be better than it was at Rogers Place four nights ago.

"We’ve got to be ready to go right off the bat," forward Jonathan Huberdeau said after Tuesday's 5-1 loss. "I think we’ll reset, enjoy our time with family, come back and be ready to go."

"It’s going to be fresh, again, a lot to learn on the PK for sure," defenceman Kevin Bahl added. "Special teams have got to be a lot better.

"I think we’ve got to come out a bit more focused. Limit some of the odd-man rushes against."

Tonight's game also marks the start of a five-game homestand for the Flames, a portion of the calendar sure to appease just about everyone, especially given the fact that Calgary has already surpassed the halfway mark of their road schedule in just 37 overall outings.

Coming out of the break, kicking off the 'unofficial' second half of the season.

There's no better time to show that there's just no place like 'Dome.