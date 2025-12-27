5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

Flames return home for Battle of Alberta rematch (8 p.m. MT/Sportsnet/CBC)

By Chris Wahl
1. Rematch

Back to business.

After three days off for the holidays, the Flames step right back into the heat of another Battle of Alberta tonight, looking to regain the upper hand in the season series with their rivals from Edmonton. GET TICKETS

Tuesday's loss in the Alberta capital likely lingered for more than a few Calgary players, but tonight, the team gets a chance at redemption in front of the C of Red.

And indeed, the Scotiabank Saddledome has been a happy hunting ground for the home side, who come in 7-1-1 in their last nine games on home ice.

But for this Calgary group, there's also a recognition that in order to improve on that mark, the attention to detail has to be better than it was at Rogers Place four nights ago.

"We’ve got to be ready to go right off the bat," forward Jonathan Huberdeau said after Tuesday's 5-1 loss. "I think we’ll reset, enjoy our time with family, come back and be ready to go."

"It’s going to be fresh, again, a lot to learn on the PK for sure," defenceman Kevin Bahl added. "Special teams have got to be a lot better.

"I think we’ve got to come out a bit more focused. Limit some of the odd-man rushes against."

Tonight's game also marks the start of a five-game homestand for the Flames, a portion of the calendar sure to appease just about everyone, especially given the fact that Calgary has already surpassed the halfway mark of their road schedule in just 37 overall outings.

Coming out of the break, kicking off the 'unofficial' second half of the season.

There's no better time to show that there's just no place like 'Dome.

"We took too many penalties"

2. Know Your Enemy

Edmonton returns from the break tied atop the Pacific Division with the Golden Knights and Ducks, and they've climbed up the standings on the strength of an 8-2-1 record over their past 11 games.

They've had the duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to thank, too. The pair combined for eight points Tuesday against the Flames and this month, they've accumulated 31 and 24 points, respectively.

"You look at the way the team’s rolling right now, winning a lot more games and it starts with those two,” Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They are playing extremely well, that’s an understatement.

"Over three or four weeks, they’ve been really rolling and scoring, and you see the leaders in points the last few weeks and those two are head and shoulders above everyone else. A lot of that is the work on the power play, that’s playing really well, but both of them really driving their own line, 5-on-5."

That Edmonton powerplay went 3-6 four nights ago, and it's clicking at a 40.5% efficiency rate in December.

The Oilers announced a roster move on Boxing Day - which will take effect Dec. 28 - the team will place forward David Tomasek on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract. The 29-year-old had five points in 22 appearances with Edmonton this season on the heels of being named the SHL's MVP and leading scorer in 2024-25.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
13.6%
30th
Oilers
34.3%
1st
Penalty Kill
Flames
80.5%
17th
Oilers
78.4%
20th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.87%
9th
Oilers
50.29%
14th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.22%
17th
Oilers
48.96%
22nd


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

It's the second meeting of the week, and third of the season series between Calgary and Edmonton, with the Flames holding a 1-1-0 record against the Oilers so far this season.

On opening night Oct. 8, the Oilers jumped out to a 3-0 lead, before goals from Matvei Gridin, Connor Zary and Blake Coleman helped the Flames force overtime. Nazem Kadri cemented Calgary's 4-3 victory with a goal in the eighth round of the shootout.

Edmonton evened the series with a 5-1 win Dec. 23; MacKenzie Weegar had the lone Flames marker.

The season series finale will also be held at the 'Dome Feb. 4.

Did You Know?

Since the start of the month, the Flames have posted a 5-1-0 record at the Scotiabank Saddledome, and their 26 goals at home over that span mark the third-highest total in the League in December.

The third period has been a thing of beauty beneath the Saddle of late, too. This month, Calgary has outscored their opponents 13-2 in third periods on home ice.

4. 100% Pure Wolfie

Dustin Wolf is on the verge of a milestone.

With his next appearance, the young netminder will become just the second Californian 'keeper to play in 100 NHL games, a stat currently held exclusively by Vancouver puck-stopper Thatcher Demko.

In 57 career outings at the Scotiabank Saddledome, Wolf has a 33-16-6 record, to go along with a .919 save percentage, and each of his five career NHL shutouts have come in Calgary. He boasts a .925 save percentage on home ice this season, too.

And Wolf has feasted on divisional matchups to this point in his career.

He holds a 22-6-6 career record against Pacific Division opposition.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Blake Coleman

The dependable Coleman led the Flames with six hits Tuesday night at Rogers Place, and his four shot attempts were supplemented by 2:30 of powerplay time.

And when Coleman is going, so go his Calgary mates, too.

The Texas Tiger has seven goals and 13 points in Flames victories this season, compared to only four points in defeats in 2025-26.

He's got six goals in nine games against Pacific Division opponents, too.

Oilers - Leon Draisaitl

Draisaitl was dangerous in the home-and-home opener Tuesday night in Edmonton, and he's got a mittful of hats to prove it.

All three of his goals were scored on the powerplay, and his 11 man-advantage markers this season are second-most in the NHL (Dallas' Wyatt Johnston has 14).

Draisaitl has 12 points (3G, 9A) on his current five-game scoring streak.

