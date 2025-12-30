Flames Re-Sign Devin Cooley

The Flames announced today that they have signed goaltender Devin Cooley to a two-year, one-way contract extension.

Cooley, a native of Los Gatos, CA, has appeared in 13 games for the Flames this season, posting a 4-4-2 record with a 2.40 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Along with Dustin Wolf, Cooley has helped the Flames earn the second-best team GAA (2.20) and save percentage (.922) in the league on home ice so far in 2025-26.

The 28-year-old signed with Calgary as free agent on Jul. 1, 2024, and spent last year with the Flames' AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, where he led the club in wins with 21. He was named a 2025 AHL All-Star while also earning AHL Player of the Week honours in November 2024.

Cooley’s deal is a two-year, one-way contract, carrying an AAV of $1,350,000.