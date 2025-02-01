A shot across the bow.

Thursday’s acquisition of Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost from the Flyers addressed an organizational need, but it also added young talent to the Flames’ forward corps.

And that’s sitting well with Mikael Backlund and his teammates.

Calgary’s captain has seen a lot of things over his 17 seasons at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

A lot of teammates, too.

But he’s sharing his group’s excitement at Farabee and Frost’s arrival in the Stampede City.

“We’re excited for the two new guys coming in here, get some new energy in the room - not that we didn’t have it before - but a trade always gives a boost to a team,” Backlund said Saturday morning. “Excited for them, too, they get a new chance here in Calgary.

“Two really good players, they’re probably hoping a change of scenery will help them take their game to the next level.”

At 24 years of age, Farabee has already put up north of 200 points in the NHL, while 25-year-old Frost has the play-making ability - and savvy - that landed him on the Flames’ top powerplay unit at Saturday’s morning skate.

Both are expected to make their debuts Saturday night - under Hockey Night in Canada’s bright lights - when Calgary welcomes Detroit to the ‘Dome. GET TICKETS

A chance to make introductions to new teammates and fans alike.

“They seem like two super-nice, humble guys,” Backlund said of his two new teammates. “Heard really good things about them from former teammates, and guys talking to other guys on Philly. Just hearing a lot of good things about them.”

Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska could sense a bit of extra excitement from his group, too, when the deal with the Flyers was consummated Thursday night.

“I felt like they were energized when it was announced,” he explained. “Yeah, you lose teammates, but you also recognize that we’re bringing in some guys that are going to make our team better. The players are smart, they know that.

“At the end of the day, they’re excited to have them, and welcome them into our team.”

It’s easy to peer at the acquisitions through a short-term lens.

The Flames enter play Saturday just a point behind the Kings for third place in the Pacific Division, while also clutching hold of that final wild card berth in the Western Conference.

But there are long-term plans at play, too.

Frost is a restricted free agent this summer, Farabee is locked up through the conclusion of the 2027-28 campaign.

Tonight, and down the home stretch of this season though, they’re here to make the Flames better today, and that’s what excites Backlund the most.

“That’s always exciting when the management shows they believe in you, and appreciate what we’ve put on the ice and the work we’ve done,” he said. “It feels better this year, (to) come to work every day being excited, and the guys in this room are all excited to be here. Just a different vibe.

“It’s exciting that management went out there and made a splash, now we gotta keep playing well, and keep up the results.”