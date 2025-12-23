5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

1. Away For The Holidays

No partridges.

No turtle doves.

Just two points heading into the Christmas break.

That’s the task at hand for Mikael Backlund and the Flames, as they close out the pre-holiday portion of their schedule tonight in Edmonton, the first of two festive Battles of Alberta slated for the next five days.

The Captain has been on fire of late, too, with four goals in his last two games. His second against Vegas Saturday night stood up as the winner, and his nine tallies on the season are just two off the team lead.

When asked about just what’s making Backlund tick, Head Coach Ryan Huska commented that he’s going to the net more.

A statement the veteran centre agreed with.

“It's been bouncing my way the last couple games, and it's always fun to help the team win and score goals,” he said after the team practiced Monday morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “But yeah, it definitely helps if you go to the paint.”

But Backlund’s line - with Blake Coleman and Connor Zary - has proven to be a consistent trio of late, too. Against the Golden Knights, the trio combined for 16 shot attempts (Backlund had nine) and eight points, including Zary’s first career three-assist game in the NHL.

“I think all year, me and Colesy have been pretty solid,” Backlund said. “You know, trying to do the job defence-first and checking, but also chipping in with some goals at 5-on-5.

“Having Zar on the line too, it's that dimension of having that poise with the puck and making plays. So it's been good.”

Since taking the reins as Head Coach, Huska has relied on the Backlund line to try and shut down top opposing players. It’s safe to suggest that trend will continue tonight against Connor McDavid and the Oilers.

But it’s these games - where the entire province is divided into red and blue factions - that stand out as special for the Calgary Captain.

Even when he’s got more than 1,100 NHL memories tucked away under his belt.

“It's always a special game playing Edmonton, in the Battle of Alberta,” he said. “You’ve got to control emotions, it’s going to be energized game.

“They're playing well, last game before Christmas, it’s going to be a special environment up there.”