5 Things - Flames vs. Flyers

1. Continue The Climb

One game left in 2025 for the Flames.

And what better way to close out the calendar year than with a 41st victory since Jan. 1?

Not to mention, returning to the .500 mark in the process!

That's the goal tonight, as Calgary and Philadelphia tie a bow on 2025 at the Scotiabank Saddledome (TICKETS), as the Flames go in search of a fifth consecutive home win.

December has brought with it many smiles, and an 8-4-0 record for the locals, and one duo in particular has had a lot to say about the team's recent run of form

Captain Mikael Backlund's five goals in December lead the club - and he's tied with Nazem Kadri in December points with 10 - but it's his partnership with Blake Coleman that has really stood out, at both ends of the rink.

Backlund is +10 this month, while Coleman's +8 pairs nicely in concert with his eight points since the end of November.

But for the captain, the team's turnaround after a rough month of October has brought about a sense of personal freedom, at least according to his Head Coach.

"He’s on pace for one of his better years ever, the way he’s playing the game. I just think since the first month of the year, he felt a lot of pressure when the team wasn’t having results," Ryan Huska said of his captain Monday evening, shortly after the Flames knocked off the Bruins 2-1 at the 'Dome. "He wanted to help everybody find a way to make this better, and it took away from his game a little bit.

"I think once he got himself focused on ‘If I take care of my own game, everybody else is going to follow suit,’ and I think he got himself reset a little bit after the first month."

Coleman has seen his fair share of Backlund brilliance, too, usually on his wing.

"He’s obviously well-documented for his defensive game, but he’s consistently put up 40, 50 points a year in his career and not showing any signs of slowing down at the young, ripe age of 36," the Texan said Monday. "For me, it’s his smarts, the way he sees the game. I think he sees the ice really well, he knows where the puck’s going before he gets it.

"Fortunately, I’ve been able to play with him for a long time, it’s one of those things where we pretty much know where each other is going to be."

Together, the pair are helping will the Flames back into the thick of things in that logjam otherwise known as the Western Conference standings. Only seven points separate the final Wild Card berth from the bottom of the Conference, and Calgary sits right in the middle of that pack, three points behind eighth-place San Jose.

Coleman, too, has had a whale of a past six weeks, scoring clutch goals, helping kill penalties and delivering solid checks at every turn.

Where there's a will, there's a way.

And Coleman, the two-time Stanley Cup champ, is more than happy to help drive the bus.

"When you look at probably the last month and a half, you have to put him up there as our top player every night," said Huska of Coleman. "The way he approaches games, the way he’s competitive right now, I think he’s almost willing people around him to be better.

"He’s been really good for us."

2. Know Your Enemy

The Flyers (20-11-7) come to town on the heels of a 6-3 victory in Vancouver Tuesday night, as Head Coach Rick Tocchet completed the season series sweep against his former club.

Philadelphia got goals from six different skaters, with Bobby Brink's third-period goal serving as the decider, to improve to 2-1-0 on their current five-game road trip.

A total of five Flyers enjoyed multi-point nights against the Canucks; Brink, Noah Cates and Travis Konecny finished the contest with a goal and an assist each, while former Flame Dan Vladar turned aside 31 of the 34 shots that came his way.

Under Tocchet, the group has surged to third place in the Metropolitan Division, as Philadelphia looks to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Newcomer Trevor Zegras - acquired from Anaheim in the off-season - leads the club with 39 points, and his 15 goals are tops on the team, too.

Vladar, who signed in Philadelphia July 1 after four seasons in Calgary, holds a 14-6-3 record on the season.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
13.6%
32nd
Flyers
16.3%
25th
Penalty Kill
Flames
80.6%
14th
Flyers
82.5%
8th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.68%
10th
Flyers
48.16%
24th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.28%
17th
Flyers
52.50%
9th


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's contest is the second and final meeting of the regular season between the Flames and Flyers, with Calgary going in search of a two-game sweep.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored both Flames goals in the first encounter - a 2-1 Calgary victory at Xfinity Mobile Arena Nov. 2 - while Dustin Wolf turned aside 17 of 18 shots to help secure the two points.

The Flames have won 11 of their last 13 games against Philadelphia, a run dating back to the 2018-19 season.

Did You Know?

Since the 2000-01 season, Calgary holds a 14-4-2 record on games played on New Year’s Eve

Their 14 victories are the most of any NHL club over that span.

The Flames' last New Year's Eve outing ended in a 3-1 victory over the Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome one year ago.

4. Two Cool

The big news around the Scotiabank Saddledome Tuesday morning was Devin Cooley's brand-new, two-year contract extension, that kicks in for the start of the 2026-27 season.

After winning the job to be Dustin Wolf's running mate, Cooley has taken the proverbial ball and run with it, posting a .914 save percentage across his 13 NHL outings this season.

And for a netminder that walked on to his NCAA team, backed up in the ECHL and was healthy-scratched in the American League, it's a real accomplishment.

Cooley has Calgary to thank for it, too.

"I’d be really happy playing here the rest of my career. This place is absolutely unbelievable, the goalie department has been amazing from Day One, they totally saved my career," Cooley said Tuesday. "That was a really big selling point for us, too. I know here that I’m comfortable, the goalie coach and the system works really well for my game.

"I think I’m just going to continue to get better and better with age."

For General Manager Craig Conroy, keeping Cooley in the fold made sense, too.

"Devin really played well," Conroy said of his netminder's work this season. "With the way he came back and played - you see his work ethic every day on the ice - and it’s really about how your goalie tandem has come together. It feels like just watching them from a distance, they’re always together, they’re best friends on the team.

"He wanted to do something, (he) wanted to be in Calgary and we wanted him to stay, so it worked out well for both sides."

And as Cooley prepares to turn the page into 2026 - new contract in tow - he's more than ready to make more memories in front of the C of Red.

"I have a blast playing here," he said with a wide grin. "I love this city, my girlfriend is super-happy here, we love everything about playing here.

"There’s just a lot to be excited about for the next couple of years."

Flames goalie on contract extension, friendship with Wolf, looking ahead to Scotia Place & more

5. Players To Watch

Flames - MacKenzie Weegar

Weegar's 27:38 of ice-time Monday night against the Bruins was the second-highest total of his 2025-26 campaign.

And he'll have fond memories of the first meeting of the season with the Flyers, too.

Weegar assisted on Jonathan Huberdeau's game-winner, dished out five hits and blocked four shots - three in one unforgettable third-period sequence - in the 2-1 win at Philadelphia Nov. 2.

He's also +5 over his last four games.

Flyers - Bobby Brink

Once upon a time, Brink was Devin Cooley's teammate at the University of Denver.

Now, he's on the verge of setting career bests in goals at the NHL level.

Brink notched his 10th of the season Tuesday in Vancouver and now sits two tallies off his personal best.

The 24-year-old had 41 points for the Flyers a season ago, and has a goal and two helprers in five career outings against the Flames.

