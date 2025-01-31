'Super-Pumped'

Newest Flames eager to strut their stuff in front of the C of Red

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost have barely had time to breathe.

But the two newest members of the Flames are eager to get things started with their new team, after being acquired from Philadelphia in a late-night blockbuster Thursday.

The two forwards hopped on a plane Friday afternoon, with an eye on making their Flames debuts Saturday night, when Calgary hosts Detroit at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

“It’s been pretty wild,” Farabee said when reached by phone Friday afternoon. “Obviously, finished the game in Philly yesterday and found out right after. From there, Frosty and I have just been kinda getting all of our things together.

“Hopefully be there sometime tonight and just jump right into it, have a skate in the morning and just go from there.”

For both, it’s an opportunity.

Not just to help the Flames try and book their ticket in the Stanley Cup Playoffs later this year, but to experience a fresh start, with a new team.

“They’re at the right age. They’re 24 and 25-year-old guys that we can grow with, and that’s always been the plan,” Flames General Manager Craig Conroy explained Thursday evening. “For right now, we really want to find guys that we can grow with (for) the long-term.”

Frost is a gifted centreman. Like Farabee, he was a first-round pick of the Flyers, going 27th overall in the 2017 Draft.

A two-time 100-point man in the Ontario Hockey League - he led that circuit in assists in 2019 - Frost had 19 goals and 46 points with Philadelphia in 2022-23.

He’s over 51% in the faceoff dot this season, too, an area of his game which surely will help Calgary moving forward.

“It’s a really nice feeling to feel wanted, they seem excited and that excites me,” Frost explained in a quick phone conversation Friday. “A couple of the guys have reached out, and obviously talking to Craig (Conroy), and some other people in the organization, it’s been great so far.

”I’m excited to get down there and meet people in person.”

New Jersey Numbers

Farabee, meanwhile, has racked up more than 200 points already in the NHL, despite being just under a month shy of his 25th birthday.

The two-time 20-goal man has some sandpaper to his game, too.

“I feel like I’m one of those guys that can play up and down the lineup,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I’m the biggest guy, but I’m definitely not afraid to fight, or get to the net, or do the little things away from the puck.

“I’m just trying to bring that to the Flames, and do whatever the staff wants from me.”

Farabee and Frost are firm friends, a by-product of their years together with the Flyers.

And that makes the transition from the City of Brotherly Love to Wild Rose Country that much easier.

“With everything going on, I think Frosty and I have talked about just how nice it is that we have each other at a time like this,” said Farabee. “It’s obviously something neither of us have ever been through, so just to have that familiarity, coming to the rink with somebody will be nice.

“But we’re super-pumped.”

GM discusses big Thursday night's big deal with Flyers

For Frost, a move to the Flames organization means a reunion from his time in junior hockey, too.

He and Rory Kerins spent time together with the OHL’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, and Frost says he’s already re-connected.

“(I) spoke with him briefly, He’s a great guy,” he said. “I see him occasionally in the summers. Really talented player, I enjoyed my time with him in junior.

“I’m excited to be back with him, I think he’s a great player and a great guy off the ice.”

And while Frost and Farabee will get a first-hand look at those Alberta winters this weekend, they’ll also get to experience what the C of Red is all about right off the hop.

Saturday’s Hockey Night in Canada tilt is just the start, with Calgary hosting Toronto, Colorado and Seattle as well next week.

“I’m excited to go back home,” the Ontario-raised Frost said of playing north of the 49th parallel. “I was kinda joking about it with Joel today - it’s going to be weird for him, living in Canada - it’s exciting for me.

“It’s going to be interesting with the cold weather there, it’ll be a bit of a change. But I played junior in Sault Ste. Marie, so I’m pretty used to it.”

“I think it’ll be awesome,” Farabee - who hails from Syracuse, N.Y. - added. “Playing in Philly my whole career, I have very little experience of playing all the Canadian teams.

“When you play in Canada, hockey comes first around there. I’m really just excited to get in front of the Flames fans, and show what I can do.”

And help the Flames get a ‘boost’ - as Conroy put it - down the stretch towards the postseason.

“It’s definitely exciting; I haven’t been in the playoffs since I’ve played pro,” said Frost. “It’s obviously something that you want to do all the time.

“Hopefully Joel and I can help the team in any way we can.”

