'Super-Pumped'

Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost have barely had time to breathe.

But the two newest members of the Flames are eager to get things started with their new team, after being acquired from Philadelphia in a late-night blockbuster Thursday.

The two forwards hopped on a plane Friday afternoon, with an eye on making their Flames debuts Saturday night, when Calgary hosts Detroit at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“It’s been pretty wild,” Farabee said when reached by phone Friday afternoon. “Obviously, finished the game in Philly yesterday and found out right after. From there, Frosty and I have just been kinda getting all of our things together.

“Hopefully be there sometime tonight and just jump right into it, have a skate in the morning and just go from there.”

For both, it’s an opportunity.

Not just to help the Flames try and book their ticket in the Stanley Cup Playoffs later this year, but to experience a fresh start, with a new team.

“They’re at the right age. They’re 24 and 25-year-old guys that we can grow with, and that’s always been the plan,” Flames General Manager Craig Conroy explained Thursday evening. “For right now, we really want to find guys that we can grow with (for) the long-term.”

Frost is a gifted centreman. Like Farabee, he was a first-round pick of the Flyers, going 27th overall in the 2017 Draft.

A two-time 100-point man in the Ontario Hockey League - he led that circuit in assists in 2019 - Frost had 19 goals and 46 points with Philadelphia in 2022-23.

He’s over 51% in the faceoff dot this season, too, an area of his game which surely will help Calgary moving forward.

“It’s a really nice feeling to feel wanted, they seem excited and that excites me,” Frost explained in a quick phone conversation Friday. “A couple of the guys have reached out, and obviously talking to Craig (Conroy), and some other people in the organization, it’s been great so far.

”I’m excited to get down there and meet people in person.”