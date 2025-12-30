WJC Recap - 29.12.25

Zayne Parekh posted a goal and two points in Canada's dominant 9-1 victory over Denmark on Monday at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Parekh, drafted ninth overall by Calgary in 2024, now has three goals in as many games at the tournament. He ended the win over Denmark with a pair of points, one shot, and 15:33 of ice time.

Cole Reschny, Calgary's first-round pick this year, was a plus-one through his 10:59 of ice time on Monday.

After Canada jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, Parekh added a third goal into the mix at the 10:03 mark. With the Canadians going in on the rush, Caleb Desnoyers dished off a pass to a trailing Parekh, who sent a wrist shot into the back of the net from the slot.