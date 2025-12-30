WJC Recap - 29.12.25

Parekh now has five points in three games at the tournament

ParekhDec29
By Torie Peterson
CalgaryFlames.com

Zayne Parekh posted a goal and two points in Canada's dominant 9-1 victory over Denmark on Monday at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Parekh, drafted ninth overall by Calgary in 2024, now has three goals in as many games at the tournament. He ended the win over Denmark with a pair of points, one shot, and 15:33 of ice time.

Cole Reschny, Calgary's first-round pick this year, was a plus-one through his 10:59 of ice time on Monday.

After Canada jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, Parekh added a third goal into the mix at the 10:03 mark. With the Canadians going in on the rush, Caleb Desnoyers dished off a pass to a trailing Parekh, who sent a wrist shot into the back of the net from the slot.

Denmark was able to beat Canadian netminder Carter George in the second period but it was all Canada afterwards. Parekh picked up the primary assist on Porter Martone's goal, making it a 4-1 game at 6:11 of the second frame. Gavin McKenna would score to give Canada a 5-1 lead to close out the second period.

In the third period, Canada added four more goals and ended the game with 50 shots on net.

Canada closes out the round-robin portion of the tournament on Dec. 31 when they take on Finland at 6:30 p.m. MT (TSN). Canada leads Group B with eight points through three games.

