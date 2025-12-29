Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Bruins

Calgary's projected lines and pairings against Boston

PLDec29Web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames homestand continues as they welcome the Bruins to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7:00 p.m. MT puck drop (Sportsnet West/Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Connor Zary

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

