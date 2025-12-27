WJC Recap - 26.12.25

Parekh named Player Of The Game in Canadian win

ParekhWJC
By Torie Peterson
CalgaryFlames.com

Zayne Parekh and Cole Reschny both picked up points in Canada's 7-5 win over Czechia on Friday at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Parekh, Calgary's first-round pick in 2024, scored twice in the victory while Reschny, the Flames' first-round pick in 2025, collected an assist off of one of Parekh's tallies.

Parekh was named Canada's Player Of The Game for his efforts in the victory. He led all Canadian skaters with 22:27 of ice time and put five shots on net in his World Juniors debut.

Reschny logged 13:49 of ice time, skating on a line with Cole Beaudoin and Jett Luchanko.

Canada and Czechia traded goals to kick off the game but the Canadians were able to secure a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes with a goal from Michael Hage at the 17:38 mark of the period.

In the second period, the Czechs were able to gain a 3-2 lead but Parekh was able to score the equalizer before the middle frame came to a close. Skating in from the blueline, he took a pass from his defence partner Cameron Reid and sent a quick shot from above the right circle through a crowd, slipping the puck past Czech netminder Michal Orsulak at 17:02.

Parekh gave Canada the lead during an early third period powerplay, beating Orsulak at 3:49. Slipping around Czech penalty-killers, he snapped off a quick shot at the hashmarks that went in blocker side. Reschny collected the second assist on the goal.

The period would see five more goals scored between the two countries, with Porter Martone adding an empty-net insurance goal at 19:00.

Canada's next game comes on Saturday when they take on Latvia at 2:30 p.m. MT (TSN.)

