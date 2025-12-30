Winning Streak A-Bruin

It was a bit of a grind, but in the end, the Flames found a way.

Connor Zary's goal 1:53 into overtime helped Calgary extend its home winning streak to four games, as the Flames scored a 2-1 extra-time win over the Bruins Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Blake Coleman's second-period equalizer helped force OT, while Dustin Wolf made 24 saves to record his 50th career NHL victory.

Zary's winner pinballed past Bruins starter Jeremy Swayman, and the Calgary forward struggled to describe just how it ended up in the back of the net.

"It kinda bounced around," he said. "I think it just goes off my foot after it got shot, then it kinda bounced around some more and ended up in the back of the net.

"Just get the win, that’s all that really matters."

Head Coach Ryan Huska, meanwhile, gave credit to his group for finding a way to finish the evening two points to the good.

"It was one of those games where you have to find a way to win, and we did that," he commented post-game. "It wasn’t the prettiest.

"You have to find ways to win those games, and earlier in the season, we weren’t winning games like that. So I think finding a way to stick with it, and getting two points was a really big thing for us tonight."