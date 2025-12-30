Winning Streak A-Bruin

Flames extend home run to four with 2-1 triumph over Boston

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

It was a bit of a grind, but in the end, the Flames found a way.

Connor Zary's goal 1:53 into overtime helped Calgary extend its home winning streak to four games, as the Flames scored a 2-1 extra-time win over the Bruins Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Blake Coleman's second-period equalizer helped force OT, while Dustin Wolf made 24 saves to record his 50th career NHL victory.

Zary's winner pinballed past Bruins starter Jeremy Swayman, and the Calgary forward struggled to describe just how it ended up in the back of the net.

"It kinda bounced around," he said. "I think it just goes off my foot after it got shot, then it kinda bounced around some more and ended up in the back of the net.

"Just get the win, that’s all that really matters."

Head Coach Ryan Huska, meanwhile, gave credit to his group for finding a way to finish the evening two points to the good.

"It was one of those games where you have to find a way to win, and we did that," he commented post-game. "It wasn’t the prettiest.

"You have to find ways to win those games, and earlier in the season, we weren’t winning games like that. So I think finding a way to stick with it, and getting two points was a really big thing for us tonight."

Boston held a 1-0 lead as the teams slogged through a tight-checking first frame, going ahead with 1:54 left in the period on a tally from defenceman Andrew Peeke.

The hosts got back on level terms in period two, though, thanks to some hard work from the Coleman-Mikael Backlund-Matt Coronato line. Coronato carried the puck into the Bruins zone, where the disc then rimmed around the boards to Joel Hanley at the left point. He found Backlund in the circle, who in turn sifted the puck into the slot to a waiting Coleman, who one-timed home his team-leading 12th goal of the season with just under six-and-a-half minutes to play in the period.

Wolf made 14 saves over the first two periods of play, all while showcasing his lateral movement on a pair of sequences. While short-handed in the first period, he stopped a one-timer from Morgan Geekie, then slid back across his crease from right to left to rob Pavel Zacha's rebound effort.

Then, in the second, he saw David Pastrnak awaiting a pass through his peripheral vision, and quickly darted back across the blue paint to take away any shooting angle the Czech sniper might have had.

The score remained level at 1-1 through the third period - with chances few and far between for either side - but the Flames got a break at the end of regulation time when former Calgary Wranglers defenceman Jonathan Aspirot was booked for a high-stick on Coleman.

Wolf was called upon once more in OT, though. Pavel Zacha stormed down the left wing short-handed, forcing the Calgary goaltender into a reaction stop; Wolf then pushed a Nikita Zadorov rebound just over the crossbar to keep the game alive.

Shortly thereafter, the Flames made good on their fifth powerplay of the night. Yegor Sharangovich fired a puck to the net from the top of the left circle, and Zary, perched just outside the crease, got just enough on the rebound to help the disc flutter over the line with a one-handed chop.

Coleman led the homeside with four shots on goal, while Kevin Bahl's five hits were the most for either side.

Monday's tilt was the fourth straight meeting between Calgary and Boston to require overtime.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Connor Zary

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"Everyone stuck with it"

"We were just excited to get the win"

"It's another win, it feels good"

"He's almost willing people around him to be better"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 20, BOS 25

Powerplay: CGY 1-5, BOS 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 48.9%, BOS 51.1%

Hits: CGY 21, BOS 18

Blocked Shots: CGY 14, BOS 17

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 16, BOS 14

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, BOS 5

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Bruins - 29.12.25

Up Next:

Calgary will close out 2025 with a home contest against the Philadelphia Flyers on New Year's Eve. Puck drop at the Scotiabank Saddledome is set for 7:30 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

