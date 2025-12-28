Bounced Right Back!

Flames return from holidays with 3-2 Battle of Alberta victory

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Some people prefer trucks.

Others, sedans.

But the Flames are quite happy to have a Lomberghini in their stable.

Ryan Lomberg's electric second-period goal helped break a 1-1 tie, while Blake Coleman's third-period marker stood up as the decider as Calgary knocked off Edmonton in a Battle of Alberta showdown Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Yegor Sharangovich also tallied for the Flames, while Dustin Wolf stopped 29 shots to earn the victory in his 100th career NHL game.

Lomberg now has three goals in his last five games, and praised his group's willingness to get into the fight.

"There was a big sense of urgency to come out and play the way we want to play every night," he said after the game. Obviously we weren’t happy with how we left things off before the break (with a loss in Edmonton Tuesday evening). We had a handful of days to think about it.

"We kinda righted the ship, it’s big on us to move forward and stay that way."

Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska meanwhile, noted his veteran players - Coleman and Nazem Kadri included among them - helped drive the bus.

"I thought we did a lot of things much better. Discipline was better, I felt our effort and our urgency to play the game was much better," the bench boss commented. "You always have to look at your older players … but I thought they were our best players tonight.

"We needed our top players to be our top players tonight, and I felt like they most definitely were."

Check out all the action from Saturday night's victory over the Oilers

Calgary shot out of the gate, outshooting their guests 7-1 by the first TV timeout. Shortly after play resumed, their early efforts paid off. Adam Klapka found a puck in the right corner, then spun a no-look pass to the slot, right onto Sharangovich’s tape, allowing him to lace a wrist shot into the top corner past Edmonton ‘keeper Connor Ingram’s blocker hand.

Sharangovich opens the scoring against Oilers

The Oilers evened the score 96 seconds later through an Evan Bouchard powerplay marker, and the two teams remained even at a goal apiece through 20 minutes.

The Flames broke through again 3:28 into the middle frame. Edmonton defenceman Alec Regula mishandled the puck in his own zone, spinning the disc right onto the stick of a fore-checking Lomberg, who strode in on goal and snapped his newly-found gift stick-side on Ingram to send the Scotiabank Saddledome crowd into a frenzy.

Lomberg goes blocker side to put Flames back ahead

At the other end, Wolf was rock-solid. In the first, he stoned Oilers star Connor McDavid on a breakaway, foiling the centre’s first attempt with his left pad before stopping the rebound with his right.

Wolf robs McDavid on a breakaway to keep the score tied

Then, late in period two, he tracked the puck brilliantly as it hovered - mid-air - in his crease, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins occupying his personal space in a bid to bat the puck home.

Coleman and Mikael Backlund orchestrated some magic in the third. The Flames captain stripped an Oiler of the puck in the neutral zone, found a trailing Coleman who returned the favour to Backlund in the left circle. Quick as a wink, Backlund completed the give-and-go play back across the grain to Coleman, who fired home the eventual winner past a lunging Ingram with 7:29 to play.

Coleman finishes off great play with Backlund

Edmonton pressured late, and got the game back to within a goal on a rebound effort from McDavid, but Wolf and the Flames stood firm, the Calgary netminder closing the door on Zach Hyman on a last-ditch deflection chance in the dying embers of the third period.

Rasmus Andersson led the way for the Flames with 26:21 of ice-time, while the duo of Lomberg and Adam Klapka combined for 10 hits.

Klapka earns the Red Blazer after a monster performance vs. the Oilers

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"I love when the C of Red gets rocking"

"Credit to him, he was really good tonight"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 32, EDM 31

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, EDM 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 36.7%, EDM 63.3%

Hits: CGY 29, EDM 13

Blocked Shots: CGY 24, EDM 21

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 30, EDM 28

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 12, EDM 12

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Oilers - 27.12.25

Up Next:

Calgary's five-game homestand continues with two straight matchups against Eastern Conference opponents, beginning with a visit by the Boston Bruins Monday at 7 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

