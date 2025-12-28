Bounced Right Back!

Some people prefer trucks.

Others, sedans.

But the Flames are quite happy to have a Lomberghini in their stable.

Ryan Lomberg's electric second-period goal helped break a 1-1 tie, while Blake Coleman's third-period marker stood up as the decider as Calgary knocked off Edmonton in a Battle of Alberta showdown Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Yegor Sharangovich also tallied for the Flames, while Dustin Wolf stopped 29 shots to earn the victory in his 100th career NHL game.

Lomberg now has three goals in his last five games, and praised his group's willingness to get into the fight.

"There was a big sense of urgency to come out and play the way we want to play every night," he said after the game. Obviously we weren’t happy with how we left things off before the break (with a loss in Edmonton Tuesday evening). We had a handful of days to think about it.

"We kinda righted the ship, it’s big on us to move forward and stay that way."

Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska meanwhile, noted his veteran players - Coleman and Nazem Kadri included among them - helped drive the bus.

"I thought we did a lot of things much better. Discipline was better, I felt our effort and our urgency to play the game was much better," the bench boss commented. "You always have to look at your older players … but I thought they were our best players tonight.

"We needed our top players to be our top players tonight, and I felt like they most definitely were."