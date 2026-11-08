Swayman makes 40 saves, Bruins defeat Panthers for fourth straight win

Elias Lindholm, Michael Eyssimont, and Morgan Geekie each scored in the first period, and JJ Peterka also scored for the Bruins (13-4-1), who are 8-1-0 at home so far this season. David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha each had two assists.

“I think the biggest thing is, they do their job and I do mine,” said Swayman, whose 40 saves were a season high. “I just focus on one shot at a time, what comes my way whenever it comes and try to get in front of it.’’

Carter Verhaeghe scored for the Panthers (9-7-2), who have lost two straight and three of their past four. Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves.

Florida was coming off a 4-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

“I liked our start even though we were down 3-0 -- it was probably the best we had been playing,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “After that, it’s 1-1. … But the best part of our game was early, and it fell off for me there. I thought we were right at the start.’’