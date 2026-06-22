2026 Hockey Hall of Fame class includes Bergeron, Price, Rinne, Tkachuk

Curley, Burke will also be inducted in November

Bergeron Price Rinne Tkachuk HHOF class of 2026 split

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Patrice Bergeron, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk, Cindy Curley and Brian Burke were named members of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

The Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee met Monday to pick the class, which will be inducted Nov. 9.

Bergeron, Price, Rinne, Tkachuk and Curley were selected as players, and Burke will be inducted in the Builder category.

Bergeron, a center who was in his first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame, played his entire 19-season career for the Boston Bruins from 2003-23 and had 1,040 points (427 goals, 613 assists) in 1,294 games.

He was Bruins captain from Jan. 21, 2021, until he retired after the 2022-23 season.

Bergeron won the Stanley Cup in 2011, played in the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019 and had 128 points (50 goals, 78 assists) in 170 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 23 games in the 2011 playoffs.

One of the best two-way centers of all time, he was a six-time winner of the Selke Trophy awarded annually to the best defensive forward in the NHL.

Bergeron also won the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2020-21, the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community in 2012-13, and the NHL Foundation Player Award in 2013-14. 

Internationally, Bergeron represented Canada in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, winning a gold medal each time. He also won gold with Canada at the 2004 IIHF World Championship, 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship, 2012 Spengler Cup and the World Cup of Hockey 2016.

The Bruins announced last week they will retire his No. 37 at some point this season.

“This honor is the pinnacle of my career and represents the coaches and players that I went to battle with,” Bergeron said.  “It’s a surreal honor and I’m thankful that hockey has given so much to me and my family.”

Curley starred with Providence College and helped it win the NCAA championship in 1983-84 and 1984-85. At the inaugural IIHF Women’s Hockey Championship in 1990, she was part of the United States team that won a silver medal and continued as team captain until 1996. During her time with the U.S. women’s team, Curley won two more silver medals, in 1992 and 1994.

“I’m shocked and grateful to receive this award, especially given how many great players have played the game,” Curley said. “So many people are responsible for the growth of women’s hockey, and I am humbled to benefit from their efforts.”

Price played his entire 15-season NHL career for the Montreal Canadiens (2007-22) and is their all-time leader in wins with 361 in 712 games. He’s one of five goalies in NHL history to win the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the League and the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player to his team in the same season (2014-15). He had a 2.51 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and 49 shutouts, and helped Montreal reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2021.

Playing internationally for Canada, Price won gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics, the World Cup of Hockey 2016 and the 2007 IIHF World Junior Championship.

“Hockey has taught me a lot of life lessons, especially persistence and never giving up,” Price said.  “The game has given me the opportunity to work with dedicated and talented people, and I’m especially grateful to live a dream playing my entire career in Montreal.”

Ron Francis announces the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Rinne played his entire 15-season career for the Nashville Predators (2008-21) and is their all-time leader in every major statistical category for goalies with 369 wins, a 2.43 GAA, .917 save percentage and 60 shutouts in 683 games.

He is tied for seventh in GAA and tied for fifth in save percentage among goalies with 500 games played. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2017-18, and the King Clancy Trophy in 2020-21.

Internationally, Rinne represented Finland at four IIHF World Championships, winning MVP honors in 2014.

“The honor represents me and all of the members of the Nashville Predators organization,” Rinne said.  “It’s surreal to think I will be joining my teammate Shea Weber in the Hockey Hall of Fame.”

Rinne’s No. 35 was retired by the Predators on Feb. 24, 2022. 

Tkachuk played for the Winnipeg Jets (1991-96), Phoenix Coyotes (1996-2001), St. Louis Blues (2001-07, 2007-10) and Atlanta Thrashers (2007). His 538 goals were second most of all eligible players not already in the Hall of Fame behind Patrick Marleau. The forward had 1,065 points in 1,201 games and won a gold medal representing the United States at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. 

He is the father of Florida Panthers forwards Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, who helped the U.S. win gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics. 

“I was blessed to play in the greatest sports league in the world,” Tkachuk said.  “Through good times and bad times, it was always the best experience imaginable.”

Burke began his NHL management career in 1987 as vice president and director of hockey operations for the Vancouver Canucks. In 1992, he moved to the Hartford Whalers as general manager before moving to the NHL office as SVP and director of hockey operations in 1993. In 1998, he was hired as Canucks president and GM. In 2005, he became executive vice president of the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and helped build the team that won the Stanley Cup in 2007.

He later assumed team president roles with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I am grateful to all of the people who helped me throughout my career,” Burke said.  “Especially the Big Three -- Lou Lamoriello, Pat Quinn and (NHL Commissioner) Gary Bettman.”

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