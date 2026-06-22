2026 Hockey Hall of Fame class includes Bergeron, Price, Rinne, Tkachuk

Bergeron, a center who was in his first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame, played his entire 19-season career for the Boston Bruins from 2003-23 and had 1,040 points (427 goals, 613 assists) in 1,294 games.

He was Bruins captain from Jan. 21, 2021, until he retired after the 2022-23 season.

Bergeron won the Stanley Cup in 2011, played in the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019 and had 128 points (50 goals, 78 assists) in 170 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 23 games in the 2011 playoffs.

One of the best two-way centers of all time, he was a six-time winner of the Selke Trophy awarded annually to the best defensive forward in the NHL.

Bergeron also won the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2020-21, the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community in 2012-13, and the NHL Foundation Player Award in 2013-14.

Internationally, Bergeron represented Canada in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, winning a gold medal each time. He also won gold with Canada at the 2004 IIHF World Championship, 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship, 2012 Spengler Cup and the World Cup of Hockey 2016.

The Bruins announced last week they will retire his No. 37 at some point this season.

“This honor is the pinnacle of my career and represents the coaches and players that I went to battle with,” Bergeron said. “It’s a surreal honor and I’m thankful that hockey has given so much to me and my family.”

Curley starred with Providence College and helped it win the NCAA championship in 1983-84 and 1984-85. At the inaugural IIHF Women’s Hockey Championship in 1990, she was part of the United States team that won a silver medal and continued as team captain until 1996. During her time with the U.S. women’s team, Curley won two more silver medals, in 1992 and 1994.

“I’m shocked and grateful to receive this award, especially given how many great players have played the game,” Curley said. “So many people are responsible for the growth of women’s hockey, and I am humbled to benefit from their efforts.”

Price played his entire 15-season NHL career for the Montreal Canadiens (2007-22) and is their all-time leader in wins with 361 in 712 games. He’s one of five goalies in NHL history to win the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the League and the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player to his team in the same season (2014-15). He had a 2.51 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and 49 shutouts, and helped Montreal reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2021.

Playing internationally for Canada, Price won gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics, the World Cup of Hockey 2016 and the 2007 IIHF World Junior Championship.

“Hockey has taught me a lot of life lessons, especially persistence and never giving up,” Price said. “The game has given me the opportunity to work with dedicated and talented people, and I’m especially grateful to live a dream playing my entire career in Montreal.”