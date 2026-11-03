Bruins Beat Golden Knights 3-2 in Shootout, ‘No Quit Out There’

BOSTON –– Jeremy Swayman made all three stops in the shootout on Monday night at TD Garden.

David Pastrnak then hopped over the boards, pulled the puck to his forehand, tucked it past Carter Hart, and secured the full two points and 3-2 win for the Boston Bruins over the Vegas Golden Knights.​

“There’s no quit out there. Even when we face adversity, we are able to come back. David’s goal was really cool – just a great all-around team win,” James Hagens said. “When we win, you heard the building tonight; it was one of the best feelings in the world.”

The 19-year-old forward opened scoring in the first period with his sixth goal and 12th point of the season. Hagens now leads all NHL rookies in both categories.

“It’s been really fun being here and being part of this, and that stuff doesn’t matter,” Hagens said. “Just to be around something like this – I think our culture kind of speaks to how we’re playing out there…I’m just really grateful to be here.”

​Nikita Zadorov nearly gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead before Hagens buried it at 7:23. Zadorov’s shot rang off the post and into the Golden Knights’ crease. The B’s contained Vegas’ attempted clear and pushed the pressure until Elias Lindholm got the puck from Zadorov behind the net and found Hagens in front to snap it home.

“I thought [Zadorov] scored, too. We were able to circle back on it. I think we were just able to stay above it and get a goal,” Hagens said. “It’s just trying to put your head down and work. We’ve been getting matchups with some of the top guys on the other teams, and when that happens, you’ve got to work hard.”​

Matt Poitras took an elbow to the face from Vegas forward Braeden Bowman, who subsequently received a five-minute major and game misconduct.