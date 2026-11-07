Bergeron Kicks Off Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend, 'Soak It All In’

TORONTO –– Sylvie Bergeron did not have many words to describe the moment.

​“Just grateful,” she said. “And full of love.”

On Saturday afternoon at the Hockey Hall of Fame, Sylvie watched her son, Patrice Bergeron, receive his Honored Member Ring and plaque ahead of his official induction on Monday night. Sylvie was surrounded by her grandchildren, who were bursting with energy to support their dad and uncle.

“Obviously, it’s a huge honor. Something I am extremely grateful for, and still very humbled by this recognition. It definitely means a lot,” Bergeron said. “You look back at all the memories and the people that helped you along the way, that sacrificed so much for you to be in this position – so this is definitely special and we will try to soak it all in.”

Bergeron’s four kids – Zack, Victoria, Noah and Félix – let out a quiet cheer as Bergeron walked up on stage. When he first got the call to the hall in June, Bergeron joked that he would have to continue to explain the significance to them. It seems the kids have all bought in.

“They’re excited. They were looking forward to it all week. Obviously, the fact that they’re missing two days of school doesn’t hurt, but they’re really excited. Maybe not so much my youngest, but I think the rest of them were there for the last part of my career, and I think they understand what this means as well for myself and the people that helped me along the way,” Bergeron said. “Their cousins are here as well. I think they’re going to have a blast at the hotel and I’m sure they’ll go jump in the pool and have a blast for the weekend.”

Bergeron joins Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and Cindy Curley in the Player category, and Brian Burke in the Builder category, as the HHOF Class of 2026. Bergeron’s first-ballot selection was a surprise to no one, except, fittingly, him.

The former B’s captain spent his entire 19-season career in the Black & Gold after being selected in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft by the organization. Bergeron posted 1,040 points (427 goals and 613 assists) through 1,294 games, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to reach the 1,000-point mark.

Bergeron hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2011 and won the Selke Trophy a record six times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2023). He is also a member of the Triple Gold Club, having won Olympic gold (2010, 2014), the IIHF World Championship (2004) and the Stanley Cup (2011).

​“Organically, I think I was drawn to that side of the game, and I realized the impact that it had on your team,” Bergeron said of his 200-foot play. “I realized that was a part of your game that’s important to have in order to have collective success as a team.”