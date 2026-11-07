Bergeron Kicks Off Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend, 'Soak It All In’

Bergeron is the 54th player and 62nd individual affiliated with the Bruins to be elected to the HHOF

cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

TORONTO –– Sylvie Bergeron did not have many words to describe the moment.

​“Just grateful,” she said. “And full of love.”

On Saturday afternoon at the Hockey Hall of Fame, Sylvie watched her son, Patrice Bergeron, receive his Honored Member Ring and plaque ahead of his official induction on Monday night. Sylvie was surrounded by her grandchildren, who were bursting with energy to support their dad and uncle.

“Obviously, it’s a huge honor. Something I am extremely grateful for, and still very humbled by this recognition. It definitely means a lot,” Bergeron said. “You look back at all the memories and the people that helped you along the way, that sacrificed so much for you to be in this position – so this is definitely special and we will try to soak it all in.”

Bergeron’s four kids – Zack, Victoria, Noah and Félix – let out a quiet cheer as Bergeron walked up on stage. When he first got the call to the hall in June, Bergeron joked that he would have to continue to explain the significance to them. It seems the kids have all bought in.  

“They’re excited. They were looking forward to it all week. Obviously, the fact that they’re missing two days of school doesn’t hurt, but they’re really excited. Maybe not so much my youngest, but I think the rest of them were there for the last part of my career, and I think they understand what this means as well for myself and the people that helped me along the way,” Bergeron said. “Their cousins are here as well. I think they’re going to have a blast at the hotel and I’m sure they’ll go jump in the pool and have a blast for the weekend.”

Bergeron joins Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and Cindy Curley in the Player category, and Brian Burke in the Builder category, as the HHOF Class of 2026. Bergeron’s first-ballot selection was a surprise to no one, except, fittingly, him.

The former B’s captain spent his entire 19-season career in the Black & Gold after being selected in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft by the organization. Bergeron posted 1,040 points (427 goals and 613 assists) through 1,294 games, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to reach the 1,000-point mark.

Bergeron hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2011 and won the Selke Trophy a record six times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2023). He is also a member of the Triple Gold Club, having won Olympic gold (2010, 2014), the IIHF World Championship (2004) and the Stanley Cup (2011).

​“Organically, I think I was drawn to that side of the game, and I realized the impact that it had on your team,” Bergeron said of his 200-foot play. “I realized that was a part of your game that’s important to have in order to have collective success as a team.”

group ring

The L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec native provided no shortage of legendary moments for the Bruins on the ice, but it is perhaps who he was and is away from it that cements his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame forever.

It was the first thing every Bruins fan at the Hockey Hall of Fame on Saturday pointed to when asked about No. 37.

“It’s him as a role model. I think that’s it – more than a goalscorer or playmaker. It’s his work ethic, how he treats other human beings, his leadership on and off the ice, that you just can’t help but root for him,” said Matt McCullum, who was with his nine-year-old son, Sam. “You cannot not like or love Patrice Bergeron.”

​McCullum grew up on the East Coast of Canada in New Brunswick, but committed to the Bruins fandom early.

“Here it is interesting. We are not well-received, I can say that,” McCullum noted with a laugh. “But the best part is everything that Bergeron has given us as fans, that we can use against our rivals, being the Toronto Maple Leafs. That’s tremendous.”

​No matter retired or playing, McCullum has made sure to teach Sam what Bergeron’s impact meant to the team and city.

“We’ve been to a couple of games in Buffalo and in Detroit before he retired. [Sam] is a little bit young to remember, but we have Bergy’s jersey displayed in a case in my basement that is autographed,” McCullum said. “He’s a permanent fixture in my house. The thing that I tell him is just how tough he was.”

Lenny Boudreau is also from Canada, but was wearing his Bruins colors proudly on the ground in Toronto to support Bergeron this weekend.

“Everyone in the area was either Toronto or Montreal fans, so I went with their rival. Just great rivalry, every Saturday night hockey against the Canadiens was exciting to watch,” Boudreau said. “Bergeron was a great player on and off the ice. An embodiment of what the Bruins mean. Family-first, a player to look up to. And a great captain.”

New Englanders made it out for the occasion, too. Jennifer Gover has had the date circled on her calendar since Bergeron was tabbed in June.

Bergeron talks as Hall of Fame induction weekend begins

“We came out specifically for this. The second he was elected, I booked my hotel and the second they went on sale, we bought the tickets. Just a hockey weekend. All hockey,” Gover said. “I just think he is an all-around great person off the ice, actually more than on the ice – and he was awesome on the ice. The best description I could give is that he’s a modern-day Jean Béliveau…We appreciate good hockey, and he’s the epitome of good hockey.”​

Gover was with her friend, Jay Krasner, who jumped in to give his thoughts on the man of the hour.

“I’ve been a season-ticket holder for a long, long time. I’ve seen everyone from Bobby Orr to Patrice Bergeron. For me, along with Bobby Orr, he’s the second-best thing that ever happened to Boston. It’s an honor to have watched him play hockey,” Krasner said. “He is everything you would want somebody to be that you respect and admire, from off the ice to on the ice. We’re lucky to have had him.”

Patricia, who is originally from Maine, and Mark Johnson traveled from Florida for the event. Like Gover, the Johnsons were anxiously anticipating the festivities months in advance.

“We’re listening and listening – and I know he’s going to get in, first ballot, of course. As soon as that happened, I was online and got our tickets. Absolutely,” Patricia said. “I remember him as a kid and watching that commercial. Him and Razor on the Zamboni, driving down the street. I don’t even remember what the commercial was for, but it was just hilarious. And he could barely speak English, so he has come a long way. He belongs here, for sure.”

Bergeron talks with Fraser during HOF weekend

Mark was short and sweet with his description of Bergeron.

“Hall of Famer,” he said.

That Bergeron is indeed. He is a Hall-of-Famer, Stanley Cup Champion, Gold Medalist, Six-Time Selke Trophy-winner, NHL captain – and now, he has taken on his main role as dad.

“He’s an amazing dad. Just very involved, very passionate about being there for them and showing up. He was always like that, but now that he has more time on his hands, he’s excited to be doing that for them. Coaching the boys, coaching our daughter’s soccer team, doing all the pickups and drop-offs,” said Stephanie, Bergeron’s wife. “It’s very special. It feels almost unreal. Just so proud of him and everything he has accomplished. It feels like a good way to wrap up his career and all his accomplishments. I am just excited to be here with the family and to celebrate him all together.”

All Bergeron has known is Boston. And, luckily, Bruins fans never had to see him in another sweater. There was never a doubt that his legacy would cloak the franchise for years and years to come; his jersey is being retired at TD Garden on Dec. 1, after all. But now the whole hockey world gets to admire, celebrate and appreciate all Bergeron has given to the game.​

“I am very proud to say that I was a Boston Bruin for my whole career,” Bergeron said. “[The fans] helped me so much. They’ve supported me for forever – my whole career. The passion that they brought, you could feel it all the time…That’s awesome that a lot of them made the trip. I’m looking forward to seeing some of them, hopefully. What an amazing fanbase, and what a blessing to be a Boston Bruin.”

Related Content

Hagens Placed on IR, Expected to Miss a “Few Weeks”; Eyssimont Gets Call from Providence

Press Room: Marco Sturm

In the System: Letourneau Has Three-Point Weekend for Boston College

Locker Room Raw: Casey Mittelstadt and Matt Poitras

News Feed

Hagens Placed on IR, Expected to Miss a “Few Weeks”; Eyssimont Gets Call from Providence

Bruins Place James Hagens on IR; Recall Mikey Eyssimont

In the System: Letourneau Has Three-Point Weekend for Boston College

Zacha Scores Twice as Bruins Defeat Penguins for Third Straight Win

Need to Know: Bruins at Penguins

Practice Report: Brunet Prepares for Pittsburgh, Poitras Talks Injury

Practice Report: Kuraly Talks Depth Role, Sturm on Injury Updates

Bruins Beat Golden Knights 3-2 in Shootout, ‘No Quit Out There’

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Golden Knights

Inside the Bruins’ HTR Varsity Sweaters, College Hockey in Boston

Boston Bruins Unveil Hometown Remix Uniforms

The Sunday Read: Inside Comics Come Home’s Origin, Purpose and Impact

Bruins Post 5-4 Comeback Win Against Blackhawks in Overtime

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks

In the System: Cole Chandler Creates Consistent Offensive Opportunities for Cape Breton Eagles

Bruins to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 2

Need to Know: Bruins at Blues

Jeremy M. Jacobs Names CEO Charlie Jacobs as Governor of the Boston Bruins 