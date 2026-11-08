The Sunday Read: Inside the Anatomy of an NHL Fight with Jeannot and Kastelic

BOSTON –– Morgan Geekie’s Tri-City Americans were set to face Tanner Jeannot’s Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL.

​The now-Boston Bruins teammates had yet to cross paths in the same lineup, but the young Geekie knew exactly who Jeannot was.

“Scary. We only played them once a year because he was in the East and I was in the West. But especially in junior, you kind of always circle the guys that are always an issue. And he was always an issue,” Geekie said. “He scored a ton of goals, too, especially his 20-year-old year. So it was one of those things where you always knew where he was on the ice, but the fact that he could score, too, just added a kind of get out of his way and leave him alone, because it’s tough to do anything with a guy like that.”

It was during those days in the WHL that Jeannot began to form his identity as a fighter with flair. It was where he dropped the gloves for the first time as a teenager against the Victoria Royals.

“Pretty much just grab on, and that’s pretty much it. Spin around a little bit and fall over. Not too much to remember about it,” Jeannot said of the early bout. “When you’re 17, you’re wearing a visor for the first time; it’s something that you’re allowed to do now. It wasn’t like it was planned or anything, but I knew like, ‘Hey, if I do this, then maybe that could be good for me.’ It’s not something you’re really thinking about at the time, but it just kind of developed from there.”

That signature toughness balanced with a commitment to playing a fiery 200-foot game led the B’s to sign Jeannot to a five-year deal in July 2025. The 29-year-old forward has the ‘A’ stitched onto his jersey in his second year with the club and is still, as Geekie described, scary on the ice.

Following their battles in the WHL, Geekie and Jeannot played together in the AHL on the Chicago Wolves for a two-game stint in 2020-2021 when Geekie was briefly sent down to the minors from the Carolina Hurricanes. It turned out Geekie’s brother-in-law was on the same summer hockey team as Jeannot growing up. It wasn’t until Jeannot landed in Boston, though, that Geekie got to appreciate the craft up close.

​“As soon as he came here, his reputation kind of speaks for itself,” Geekie said. “He is one of the toughest guys in the league, and the ability that he has on the ice, too, to make plays and contribute offensively, I think not a lot of guys have that skill set. It’s something we appreciate in here.”