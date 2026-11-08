The Sunday Read: Inside the Anatomy of an NHL Fight with Jeannot and Kastelic

The two forwards led the Bruins with a cumulative 18 bouts last season

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Morgan Geekie’s Tri-City Americans were set to face Tanner Jeannot’s Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL.

​The now-Boston Bruins teammates had yet to cross paths in the same lineup, but the young Geekie knew exactly who Jeannot was.

“Scary. We only played them once a year because he was in the East and I was in the West. But especially in junior, you kind of always circle the guys that are always an issue. And he was always an issue,” Geekie said. “He scored a ton of goals, too, especially his 20-year-old year. So it was one of those things where you always knew where he was on the ice, but the fact that he could score, too, just added a kind of get out of his way and leave him alone, because it’s tough to do anything with a guy like that.”

It was during those days in the WHL that Jeannot began to form his identity as a fighter with flair. It was where he dropped the gloves for the first time as a teenager against the Victoria Royals.

“Pretty much just grab on, and that’s pretty much it. Spin around a little bit and fall over. Not too much to remember about it,” Jeannot said of the early bout. “When you’re 17, you’re wearing a visor for the first time; it’s something that you’re allowed to do now. It wasn’t like it was planned or anything, but I knew like, ‘Hey, if I do this, then maybe that could be good for me.’ It’s not something you’re really thinking about at the time, but it just kind of developed from there.”

That signature toughness balanced with a commitment to playing a fiery 200-foot game led the B’s to sign Jeannot to a five-year deal in July 2025. The 29-year-old forward has the ‘A’ stitched onto his jersey in his second year with the club and is still, as Geekie described, scary on the ice.

Following their battles in the WHL, Geekie and Jeannot played together in the AHL on the Chicago Wolves for a two-game stint in 2020-2021 when Geekie was briefly sent down to the minors from the Carolina Hurricanes. It turned out Geekie’s brother-in-law was on the same summer hockey team as Jeannot growing up. It wasn’t until Jeannot landed in Boston, though, that Geekie got to appreciate the craft up close.

​“As soon as he came here, his reputation kind of speaks for itself,” Geekie said. “He is one of the toughest guys in the league, and the ability that he has on the ice, too, to make plays and contribute offensively, I think not a lot of guys have that skill set. It’s something we appreciate in here.”

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Jeannot found a quick fit on the fourth line with Mark Kastelic, who plays a similar style of game to him. The two led the Bruins with a cumulative 18 fights last year (Kastelic had 10; Jeannot had eight) while each posting 22-point seasons. Kastelic and Jeannot have made the B’s fourth line one opponents circle in the pre-scout. No one is excited to see them coming over the boards.

“I feel like I look up to him a lot as a player and a person. Just leaning on him over the last year and a bit, whether it’s talking about our game – we play together a lot, so now we kind of feel like we built a lot of trust and chemistry. It’s nice to just lean on him for advice, even talking about the mental side of the game and stuff,” Kastelic said of Jeannot. “I love having him out there. For a guy like me, I feel two feet taller just having him. Even though I’m already a big guy, it’s nice to know that we have each other’s backs out there, as well as a lot of guys on the team, too.”

Kastelic got into fighting the same way Jeannot did – trying to make a difference in the WHL. His father, former NHLer Ed Kastelic, threw many punches back in his day, so he had some pointers. But nothing can truly prepare you for the moment.

Kastelic and the Calgary Hitmen were playing the Saskatoon Blades, and Nick Zajac was the forward on the other side offering the youngster a challenge.

“I was 16, and I fought a 20-year-old. I had no idea; that’s just kind of how oblivious I was at that time,” Kastelic said. “I’m a competitive guy, and I’m not backing down from anybody. I think I was just getting into it with him. I think I was just going at him. He hit me, then I went back at him, and it started from there. Nothing was going on in my mind. I had no idea what I was doing. I’m pretty sure I was just trying to throw as many punches as I could. I fell, I got back up, and then fell again, and then it was over. All my teammates loved it at the time.”

Boxing classes were on the agenda that following summer for Kastelic to get the basics – jab, cross, box and punch, he described – down. He finished his WHL career with 14 total fights through five seasons. Next up was breaking into the NHL.

“I just always think it’s a bonus when somebody has that ability. At the end of the day, I’m trying to be a good hockey player, and my main focus is on trying to improve my skills and just be a good all-around player, but then I think if you add it on top, it just adds another layer to your game,” Kastelic said. “It is just a product of playing hard and being physical.”

It was a lot of trial and error for both Kastelic and Jeannot until they felt confident taking on anybody and everybody. They were trying to make their dreams a reality, and nothing was going to stop them.

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“It didn’t happen until I got into pro in the minors and I saw some other guys doing it and getting some opportunities,” Jeannot said. “When you’re in that position, and you’re young and trying to take the next steps and do everything you can – that was something that I could do. The more you do it, the better you get, and now we’re here.”​

During Jeannot’s first full season in the NHL (2021-2022), he logged 14 fights for the Nashville Predators, who signed the undrafted forward as a free agent in April 2018.

“I think doing it more, you get more comfortable. There are still obviously the guys; until you fight those heavy, heavyweight guys, you don’t really know what to expect. Now I think I’ve done it enough to know what I am doing,” Jeannot said. “Just the first time fighting the big guys like [Ryan] Reaves, [Nicolas] Deslauriers and those guys.”

Jeannot’s most recent brawl was on Oct. 27 against Deslauriers, who is now on the Carolina Hurricanes. It went for nearly a minute, with Jeannot connecting on clear hits and giving the Bruins a boost against the defending Stanley Cup champions on the road.

“Usually it is just a lot of adrenaline, and you’re kind of in another state,” Jeannot said of the skate to the penalty box. “You’re just thinking about what just happened, how did it go, and just replaying things in your head.”

Jeannot and Kastelic rise to the occasion no matter the team or arena, but there is nothing like a TD Garden fight, they said.

“It is definitely a different feeling in Boston because you know how jacked up the crowd gets when guys do it. It definitely just makes you feel that much more confident and rewarded for doing it, because it’s not easy. I respect everybody that does it because it can be scary. But it’s pretty cool to do in Boston. Feels more special,” Kastelic said. “Normally for me, either I’m getting fed up or pissed off or just someone is playing hard, and I’m playing hard, that’s usually the main reason. Or trying to stand up for a teammate or stand up for myself are the main reasons. The odd occasion is just if the guys need a little energy jolt.”

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Once the adrenaline subsides within five minutes in the penalty box, the bumps and bruises can start to take focus.  ​

“It depends if you hit their helmet; that can kind of cut up your hands a little bit,” Kastelic said. “There’s definitely ice involved. But also, I feel like you kind of build up some tolerance over time.”

Jeannot agreed.

“Punching helmets, you’re usually getting cuts, and punching heads, it usually hurts a lot. Faces are better – that’s what you’re always aiming for,” Jeannot said. “Usually [my hands] will puff up a little bit, but not too bad. The worst is getting the cuts because you put your gloves on all the time and they don’t heal forever.”

It all sounds so brutal, which it is, but it is covered in irony for anybody who knows Jeannot and Kastelic away from the rink.

“If you saw them walking down the street, they’re in great shape, but you wouldn’t see them as anybody like killers on the ice, you know? They’re two of the nicest guys on the team. It’s kind of crazy how they can just flip the switch like that. Kasty is like the nicest guy I’ve ever met; sometimes you can’t even hear him, he speaks so softly,” Geekie said. “He cares about everybody so much, and you see that with Tanner, too.”

​Geekie, Jeannot and Kastelic all live in the same neighborhood. Geekie’s daughter, Gabby, is three years old, and Jeannot’s oldest son, Jayce, is four. The two have become the best of friends since both of their dads became Bruins.

Whenever Geekie and Gabby walk their dog, Junie, they pass by the Jeannot house. The questions always arise.

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“‘Are Calder and Jayce home?’ We walk around their house, and their car is not there, and she is like, ‘Where are Calder and Jayce?’” Geekie said with a chuckle. “It’s awesome. Jayce was walking around the other day and came by and was looking in our door to see if Gabby was there. I just happened to be walking out the door with Junie. He was like, ‘Is Gabby in there?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, you want to come in?’ He just tramps in and is like, ‘Hi Gabby!’ They talked for like 15 minutes.”

While Kastelic does not have kids yet, his golden retriever, Rip, regularly hits the dog park with Jeannot’s golden retriever, Kona.

Beyond the fights, Kastelic and Jeannot are just two people – with families, soft-spoken voices and pet playdates – doing everything they can to help the Bruins win hockey games. And they’re doing a very good job at it, too.

“It speaks volumes to the character of the room. For them to come in and do that every night is not easy. The way they handle themselves off the ice, too, you would never know that,” Geekie said. “It’s crazy. For somebody that is watching them, it’s probably completely different to be in the role that they’re in, but for us, we don’t take it for granted at all. It’s one of those things where, when you’re on the ice with them, you know – not that you can be stupid – but you’ve always got somebody out there who’s got your back.”

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