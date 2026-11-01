The Sunday Read: Inside Comics Come Home’s Origin, Purpose and Impact

BOSTON –– Denis Leary was on stage at Mechanics Hall one night in 1995 in his hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts.​

Cam Neely was in the crowd. The comedian and the Boston Bruins forward became friends through Neely’s love of attending stand-up shows. He would often bring along teammates Lyndon Byers and Ray Bourque.

With over 10 NHL seasons under his belt, Neely was looking to make an impact away from the ice. And so, the Cam Neely Foundation, which provides comfort, support and hope to cancer patients and their families, was formed. But he needed help getting it on Boston’s radar.

Neely went backstage to chat with Leary about the initiative after the show. The now-Bruins president theorized Comics Come Home, a comedy fundraiser, where 100% of the proceeds would benefit The Cam Neely Foundation.

“He pitched the idea of, ‘What if we did this as a way to announce the foundation?’ The idea was to just do it once, and get a lot of publicity and attract a lot of press attention for the kickoff of his foundation,” Leary said. “We sold the thing out. The show was a ridiculously great show. And right afterwards at the party, he said, ‘What do you think about maybe doing it again next year?’ And that’s what we basically have done every year since.”

Nov. 7 at TD Garden marks the 30th annual Comics Come Home. It is now the longest-running comedy fundraiser in the nation, still hosted by Leary, and still donating funds for a cause close to Neely’s heart; he lost both of his parents, Marlene and Michael, to cancer. They were diagnosed within six months of each other in 1986,

Since its inception, Comics Come Home has raised more than $19 million for the foundation. Neely has seen first-hand the effect the money has had on families.

​“From early on, it was helping get the Neely House built, and for years, it was making sure we could keep it open,” Neely said. “And then it morphed into a digestive suite for whether it’s colon cancers or intestinal, and a brain-tumor center. We’ve bought equipment over the years that immediately impacts patients. That’s our mission – to try to help people today.”

The Neely House is at Tufts Medical Center and offers a bed-and-breakfast setup for patients and their families – a home away from home – while undergoing treatment. Over 7,000 families have stayed at the House for a total of over 38,000 nights.

The stoic Neely turned just a bit softer when thinking of what Marlene and Michael would make of all the work their son has done in their honor. So much of who Neely is ties directly back to them.