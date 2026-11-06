In the System: Letourneau Has Three-Point Weekend for Boston College

Jacob Vandeven scored his first career OHL goal in London’s 5-4 overtime win at Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday. The defenseman’s tally extended the Knight’s lead to 3-1 in the second period. The Komoka, Ontario, native totals one goal and one assist through 15 games this season. Vandeven was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (157thoverall) of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

Matvei Kotkov netted two goals in Lokomotiv’s 6-2 victory over HC Sochi on Thursday night. His first tally stood as the game-winning goal around the halfway mark of the middle frame. The forward totals five goals and two assists through 20 KHL games this season. The Yekaterinburg, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (104 th overall) of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

overall) of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Kirill Yemelyanov also tallied twice in Lokomotiv’s 6-2 win against HC Sochi on Thursday. He netted a power play goal in the middle frame and an even strength goal in the final frame. The forward has recorded two goals and two assists through 10 KHL games this season. The Irkutsk, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (5-6-0-0) earned two victories on the road last weekend, outscoring opponents, 15-6. Providence erased two three-goal deficits to edge the Springfield Thunderbirds, 7-6, in overtime on Friday night, before recording an 8-0 victory at Lehigh Valley on Sunday. The P-Bruins extended their winning streak to three games and have won four of their last five contests. Mikey Eyssimont was named the AHL Player of the Month for October, posting two hat tricks and leading the league with 10 goals in just seven games played.

Ivan Ivan scored two goals, including the overtime winner, and added an assist in Friday’s 7-6 victory at Springfield. The forward’s first tally, which came on the power play, drew the P-Bruins within one goal late in the second period. His overtime winner was scored just 11 seconds into the extra fame. The Ostrava, Czechia, native totals two goals and four assists through 10 games this season. Ivan was acquired by Boston from Colorado in June in exchange for Fabian Lysell and signed a one-year two-way contract with the organization two days later.

Ty Gallagher scored goals in back-to-back games this weekend and posted three points in Friday’s win at Springfield. The defenseman’s tallies came on wrist shots from the top of the slot through traffic. His mark on Friday came in the middle frame to draw Providence within two, while his tally on Sunday opened the scoring midway through the first frame. The Clarkston, Michigan, native totals two goals and five assists through 10 games this season. Gallagher was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (217th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and signed a two-year contract with Providence in March of 2025.

Alex Steeves posted a five-point game in Sunday’s 8-0 win at Lehigh Valley. The forward recorded four assists and found the back of the net with a wrist shot from the right circle for insurance in the final frame. He is the first Providence Bruins player to record a five-point game since December 9, 2023 when Georgii Merkulov notched two goals and three assists in a 10-2 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Saint Paul, Minnesota, native totals one goal and six assists through 10 games this season. Steeves signed a two-year contract extension with Boston in January of 2026.

Brendan Gaunce recorded a five-point weekend in the two wins for the Providence Bruins. The forward scored a power play goal to tie the game late in the second period and added an assist in the 7-6 overtime win at Springfield on Friday, before tallying twice, including a power play goal, and recording an assist in the 8-0 victory at Lehigh Valley on Sunday. The Sudbury, Ontario, native ranks second on the team with six goals and nine points through 11 games this season. Gaunce was originally selected by Vancouver in the first round (26th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a two-year, two-way contract with Boston in July of 2026.

More stats and information about the Bruins' prospects can be found below and on the Boston Bruins Prospects Site.