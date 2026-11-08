Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

BostonBruins.com –– The Boston Bruins open a four-game homestand on Sunday, hosting the Florida Panthers for a 1 p.m. puck drop at TD Garden.

The B’s are on a three-game win streak and will look to keep building against an Atlantic Division rival.

"It's a big week for us," said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm. "Being at home and getting challenged against a really good opponent...being in the division too, a game like today it's got to be exciting. If not, then we have a problem. I think the guys are looking forward to the challenge we have coming up starting today. Hopefully it's gonna turn out good."

The forward group will have some adjustments against the Panthers as the Bruins deal with injuries for the first time this season. Sturm said James Hagens will be sidelined for a “few weeks” after suffering a lower-body injury in the third period of Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Boston recalled Mikey Eyssimont from Providence for reinforcements. The 30-year-old forward leads the entire AHL with 13 goals through eight games, including three hat tricks. Eyssimont will play his first NHL game of the season on Sunday with the B’s and is projected to be on the second line with Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten.​

"I know he had a really good camp, he had a really good season so far in the minors," said Sturm. "He was very, very good. As I told him, I want him to be himself. Just play his game. He's been around us and me long enough, he knows what I expect. Just want to have a good game out of him with a lot of energy against a very, very good and heavy team.

"The good thing with him is he's been an NHL player for such a long time. He knows the deal. Never had to deal with the minors for a long time. But I think he's in a good spot and I can already tell he feels very good about his game and confidence. He's very excited to be up."

Marat Khusnutdinov will move to the third line with Elias Lindholm and Casey Mittelstadt, per Saturday’s practice rushes at Warrior Ice Arena.​

Matt Poitras will also return to the lineup after missing last game due to a broken nose; he took an elbow to the face on Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights. The 22-year-old forward will slot back into the fourth-line center role between Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic while Sean Kuraly draws out. There will be no changes on the back end, Sturm said.

"He's gonna be back where he's most comfortable in the middle," said Sturm.