Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston on Sunday at TD Garden

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com –– The Boston Bruins open a four-game homestand on Sunday, hosting the Florida Panthers for a 1 p.m. puck drop at TD Garden.

The B’s are on a three-game win streak and will look to keep building against an Atlantic Division rival.

"It's a big week for us," said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm. "Being at home and getting challenged against a really good opponent...being in the division too, a game like today it's got to be exciting. If not, then we have a problem. I think the guys are looking forward to the challenge we have coming up starting today. Hopefully it's gonna turn out good."

The forward group will have some adjustments against the Panthers as the Bruins deal with injuries for the first time this season. Sturm said James Hagens will be sidelined for a “few weeks” after suffering a lower-body injury in the third period of Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Boston recalled Mikey Eyssimont from Providence for reinforcements. The 30-year-old forward leads the entire AHL with 13 goals through eight games, including three hat tricks. Eyssimont will play his first NHL game of the season on Sunday with the B’s and is projected to be on the second line with Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten.​

"I know he had a really good camp, he had a really good season so far in the minors," said Sturm. "He was very, very good. As I told him, I want him to be himself. Just play his game. He's been around us and me long enough, he knows what I expect. Just want to have a good game out of him with a lot of energy against a very, very good and heavy team.

"The good thing with him is he's been an NHL player for such a long time. He knows the deal. Never had to deal with the minors for a long time. But I think he's in a good spot and I can already tell he feels very good about his game and confidence. He's very excited to be up."

Marat Khusnutdinov will move to the third line with Elias Lindholm and Casey Mittelstadt, per Saturday’s practice rushes at Warrior Ice Arena.​

Matt Poitras will also return to the lineup after missing last game due to a broken nose; he took an elbow to the face on Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights. The 22-year-old forward will slot back into the fourth-line center role between Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic while Sean Kuraly draws out. There will be no changes on the back end, Sturm said.

"He's gonna be back where he's most comfortable in the middle," said Sturm.

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston. The 27-year-old goaltender last played on Monday and made 21 saves in the shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Swayman has a 2.31 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage through 12 games this season.
  • Pavel Zacha scored twice in Thursday’s 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 29-year-old forward has five goals through 16 games this year, which is tied for third-most on the team. Zacha enters Sunday’s matchup on a three-game point streak; he has two goals and two assists through that stretch. The center is on the first line with JJ Peterka and David Pastrnak.
  • Frederic Brunet remains on the third pair with Mason Lohrei. The 23-year-old defenseman returned to the lineup on Thursday after being a healthy scratch for a week. Brunet logged one assist, two blocks and one hit through 16:21 of ice time in a productive bounce-back performance.

Opposing View

  • The Panthers are playing in the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Brady Tkachuk had two goals, and Sam Bennett also scored for Florida. Netminder Akira Schmid made 27 saves. The Panthers have won three of their last five games.
  • Matthew Tkachuk leads Florida with 25 points (four goals, 21 assists) through 17 games this season. The 28-year-old forward is projected to be on the first line with Bennett and his brother, Brady. He is also on the first power-play unit with Brady, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Seth Jones. "They go very, very hard," said Sturm. "They find the net as of late, especially on the power play. We know how gritty they are. We just have to find a way to stay out of the box, first of all. Don't get into that kind of game and play 5-on-5."
  • Former Bruin Garnet Hathaway is in his first season with the Panthers. The 34-year-old forward, who spent part of the 2022-23 season in Boston, has one assist in 17 games while averaging 9:51 of ice time per night. Hathaway is expected to be on the fourth line with Bokondji Imama and Cole Schwindt.

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