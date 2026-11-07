Bruins Place James Hagens on IR; Recall Mikey Eyssimont

The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has placed forward James Hagens (Date of Injury: Nov. 5) on injured reserve and recalled forward Mikey Eyssimont from Providence.

Hagens, 20, has appeared in 17 games with Boston this season, recording six goals and six assists for 12 points. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound forward has appeared in 19 career NHL games, totaling six goals and seven assists for 13 points. The Hauppauge, New York native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (7th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Eyssimont, 30, has appeared in eight games with the Providence Bruins (AHL) this season, recording 13 goals and three assists for 16 points. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward leads all AHL skaters in goals and paces Providence players in scoring. He has recorded six multi-point games, including three hat tricks this season, and was named AHL Player of the Month for October. Eyssimont appeared in 56 games with Boston during the 2025-26 season, recording eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points. He has skated in 269 career NHL games with Boston, Seattle, Tampa Bay, San Jose and Winnipeg, totaling 33 goals and 41 assists for 74 points. The Littleton, Colorado, native was originally selected by Los Angeles in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.