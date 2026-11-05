Need to Know: Bruins at Penguins

BostonBruins.com –– The Boston Bruins are on the road Thursday to face the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7 p.m. puck drop at PPG Paints Arena.

The B’s have won their last two games, most recently beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Monday at TD Garden.

"It's a fast team," head coach Marco Sturm said of the Penguins. "Always good at home too. That's going to be our job to stop them...we've seen it in the past, that's why our puck management has got to be really good tonight."

Frederic Brunet will reenter the lineup for the first time since Oct. 27. The 23-year-old defenseman is slotting in on the third pair alongside Mason Lohrei, while Jonathan Aspirot and Connor Clifton sit out. Brunet has four points (one goal, three assists) through 10 games of his rookie campaign.

"Just simplify his game again," said Sturm. "I think that's what he did really well at the start and got away a little bit, not much but, again, enough I would say. By him playing very, very simple because his legs are his strength, I would say, and his brain so just got to use that to his advantage."

​Matt Poitras will draw out of the lineup due to injury. The 22-year-old forward broke his nose after taking an elbow to the face on Monday. Poitras participated in Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena wearing a bubble shield. Sean Kuraly will center the fourth line in Poitras’ place; the veteran last played on Saturday against Chicago.

"He could play if we need him, but he's not 100 percent yet," said Sturm. "He had a little procedure [on Wednesday] so he's still recovering but he's doing fine...was not a big deal, but had to get it done."