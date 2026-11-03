Practice Report: Kuraly Talks Depth Role, Sturm on Injury Updates

BOSTON –– Sean Kuraly is keeping a clear focus while navigating his role in the Boston Bruins’ lineup this season.

“Enjoy the hockey and be ready for the next time,” the veteran forward said following the team’s practice on Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena. ​

Kuraly has skated in five games this year, most recently on Oct. 31 in the 5-4 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks. The past two seasons, Kuraly played all 82 games, so it has been an adjustment being in and out of his fourth-line pivot position.

“Just keep it simple. Come in, work hard and just keep going,” Kuraly said. “You could get in the mud with all the other BS, I guess, for lack of another word, just keep coming in and enjoying it. Hockey is still the best part of my day.”

Kuraly centered Mark Kastelic and Tanner Jeannot during Tuesday’s practice, a combination he is more than familiar with.

“We’ve played a lot together. It’s definitely an easier transition back in the lineup,” Kuraly said. “There are different challenges every year, and you just kind of learn on the fly and keep going and figure out the best way to help the team. It’s nice having those guys by my side.”

Matt Poitras has been slotting in down the middle on the fourth line, too. The 22-year-old forward has seven points (four goals, three assists) through 12 games. Poitras did not skate with the team on Tuesday; he took an elbow to the face from Vegas Golden Knights forward Braeden Bowman on Monday and did not finish the game.