Practice Report: Kuraly Talks Depth Role, Sturm on Injury Updates

The Bruins are back in action on Thursday to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Sean Kuraly is keeping a clear focus while navigating his role in the Boston Bruins’ lineup this season.

“Enjoy the hockey and be ready for the next time,” the veteran forward said following the team’s practice on Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena.  ​

Kuraly has skated in five games this year, most recently on Oct. 31 in the 5-4 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks. The past two seasons, Kuraly played all 82 games, so it has been an adjustment being in and out of his fourth-line pivot position.

“Just keep it simple. Come in, work hard and just keep going,” Kuraly said. “You could get in the mud with all the other BS, I guess, for lack of another word, just keep coming in and enjoying it. Hockey is still the best part of my day.”

Kuraly centered Mark Kastelic and Tanner Jeannot during Tuesday’s practice, a combination he is more than familiar with.

“We’ve played a lot together. It’s definitely an easier transition back in the lineup,” Kuraly said. “There are different challenges every year, and you just kind of learn on the fly and keep going and figure out the best way to help the team. It’s nice having those guys by my side.”

Matt Poitras has been slotting in down the middle on the fourth line, too. The 22-year-old forward has seven points (four goals, three assists) through 12 games. Poitras did not skate with the team on Tuesday; he took an elbow to the face from Vegas Golden Knights forward Braeden Bowman on Monday and did not finish the game.

Kuraly talks on a practice day at Warrior Ice Arena

“He has a doctor’s appointment at 12:30; we will know more tomorrow,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Poitras. “But I heard the plan is him traveling tomorrow, so hopefully it will be that case.”

​The Bruins will have one more practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday before heading to Pittsburgh for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Penguins on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena. Kuraly adds depth while Poitras continues to recover.

“You play well, and you want to play better,” Kuraly said. “I felt fine; my body is fine. I think the hardest part is just dealing with the mental side of it. Coming in and getting yourself back into game mode, the speed of the game, and reminding yourself what you do well and how you help the team.”

Frederic Brunet, who has not played since the 2-1 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 27, took rushes on the third pair with Mason Lohrei on Tuesday; Connor Clifton and Jonathan Aspirot were the extras. Brunet has four points (one goal, three assists) through 10 games in his rookie season and is averaging 16:24 of ice time per game. He could be back on the backend in Pittsburgh.​

“He’s good. That was one where I just wanted him to breathe and actually watch some games and try to get back to where he was playing right at the start. It was not really a punishment. It was just a reset with him,” Sturm said. “We want to build him up the right way. Once in a while we have to do it. Most likely, he is going to be in next game and be in for a bit. A very exciting kid, too. It’s fun to be part of those kinds of kids’ development and part of their young career.”

Sturm talks after Bruins practice on Tuesday

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