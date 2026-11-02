Boston Bruins Unveil Hometown Remix Uniforms

The Boston Bruins, National Hockey League (NHL) and Fanatics – the League’s authentic outfitter – unveiled the team’s uniforms as part of the new Hometown Remix collection. The Hometown Remix collection is anchored by special edition uniforms that uniquely and authentically celebrate the fans, city, and local culture of each team.

The Bruins’ new look – the “Varsity Sweater” – is the club’s first all-brown uniform since its inaugural season in 1924 and includes Ivy League prep stylings that pay homage to the rich collegiate hockey landscape in Boston.

Boston is home to multiple NCAA Division I hockey programs of national relevance, most notably Boston College, Boston University, Harvard and Northeastern – who play in the annual Beanpot tournament on TD Garden ice every February. The state of Massachusetts has the most NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four appearances and 19 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four appearances, and the four schools have combined for 11 national titles.

The Varsity Sweater celebrates Boston's hockey heritage through features such as the arched wordmark and chest numeral. Additional features include rugger-inspired double sleeve stripes, beveled numerals on the back and a collegiate-style shoulder crest. The jersey's hemline also features a nod to Boston's famous Freedom Trail.

“College hockey is a big part of Boston’s identity, and the tradition and success of the programs in our city have helped make this one of the best hockey communities in the world,” said Boston Bruins President Cam Neely. “The Varsity Sweater is a great way to recognize that history while bringing back elements of the Bruins’ original look. It’s a unique jersey that celebrates both our team’s history and the strong connection between the Bruins and Boston’s hockey community.”

The Varsity Sweater features a variety of details that pay homage to Boston and the city's deep hockey heritage:

Back in Brown: Celebrating Boston's hockey heritage with a vintage color palette, featuring an all-brown look for the first time since 1924.

Celebrating Boston's hockey heritage with a vintage color palette, featuring an all-brown look for the first time since 1924. On Campus Style: This collegiate look is highlighted by a new arched wordmark on the front chest, classic rugger-style striping, beveled numerals and a university-inspired secondary crest.

This collegiate look is highlighted by a new arched wordmark on the front chest, classic rugger-style striping, beveled numerals and a university-inspired secondary crest. Old Time Hockey: The Bruins bring back the front side numeral for this remixed look, a feature not seen on a B’s sweater since the 1940s.

The Bruins bring back the front side numeral for this remixed look, a feature not seen on a B’s sweater since the 1940s. Boston Landmark: The inside hemline features a nod to the iconic red-brick Freedom Trail, a special element making the jersey unmistakably Boston.

The Bruins will wear the Varsity Sweater 12 times throughout the 2026-27 season, beginning on November 12 during the club’s first matchup against Original Six rival Montreal. The uniform’s premiere is dubbed the club’s “Homecoming” event, embracing the spirit and energy of a collegiate homecoming celebration. All ticketed fans will receive a themed T-shirt and will be serenaded throughout the night by the Northeastern University Pep Band.

A full list of Varsity Sweater wear dates can be found below:

Thursday, Nov. 12: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Saturday, Nov. 14: Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Friday, Nov. 27: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 1:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Saturday, Dec. 5: Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, 1:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Saturday, Dec. 12: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins, 1:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Tuesday, Dec. 22: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Wednesday, Jan. 6: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, Jan. 9: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Tuesday, Jan. 12: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Saturday, Jan. 30: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Monday, Feb. 15: Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins, 2:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Saturday, Mar. 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Varsity Sweater wear dates, visit BostonBruins.com/Tickets.

As part of the Bruins season-long collegiate-themed Hometown Remix campaign, the club has launched Causeway University – a fictional prestigious institution grounded around the Bruins principles of grit, excellence, teamwork and leadership. Causeway University leans into the Bruins’ century-plus of history and is stylized to directly reflect the design of the Bruins’ Varsity Sweaters.

Additionally, whenever the Bruins wear their Varsity Sweaters, fans will be able to participate in Causeway University “syllabus assignments” via the Bruins + TD Garden App, with each completed assignment giving fans an entry to win an autographed Bruins Hometown Remix jersey. To complete each assignment, fans can find clues on Bruins social channels, Bruins’ radio and TV broadcasts, or in-game at TD Garden during home games, and head to the Bruins + TD Garden App to unscramble the clue and submit their answer. For more information, visit BostonBruins.com/CausewayUniversity.

The Bruins Varsity Sweaters and official Hometown Remix merchandise are available for purchase now at BostonProShop.com and in-store at the ProShop, powered by ’47, at The Hub on Causeway (84 Causeway St., Boston, MA 02114).

For the latest Bruins news, team updates, access to ticket offers promotions and more, fans should sign up for the Bruins newsletter at bostonbruins.com/newsletter or download the Bruins + TD Garden official mobile app.