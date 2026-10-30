In the System: Cole Chandler Creates Consistent Offensive Opportunities for Cape Breton Eagles

Providence
- The Providence Bruins (3-6-0-0) split a two-game set over the weekend. Last Friday, the P-Bruins fell 2-0 in Hartford to the Wolf Pack, before powering past the Utica Comets 5-2 at home on Saturday night. Mikey Eyssimont scored two goals in the win on Saturday and is tied for the AHL lead with nine goals. Providence will begin a six-game road stretch with matchups at Springfield on Friday and Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
- Goaltenders had an excellent weekend for the P-Bruins. On Friday, Simon Zajicek gave his team a chance to win by stopping 15 of 16 shots faced in the 2-0 loss on the road. Jiri Patera made 28 saves in the 5-2 win over Utica on Saturday. Both netminders boast goals against averages under a 2.50 and save percentages over a .900.
- In Saturday’s win, Attilio Biasca recorded the first two points of his AHL career, including his first goal. The forward redirected Ty Gallagher’s wrist shot from the point into the back of the net while hovering above the crease after already having received a secondary assist on Max Guenette’s game-tying tally. The Zug, Switzerland, native signed a two-year contract with Boston back in June.