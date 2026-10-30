In the System: Cole Chandler Creates Consistent Offensive Opportunities for Cape Breton Eagles

Forward tallied three goals and seven assists through 10 QMJHL games

ITS
By Jordan Conn
BostonBruins.com

Providence

  • The Providence Bruins (3-6-0-0) split a two-game set over the weekend. Last Friday, the P-Bruins fell 2-0 in Hartford to the Wolf Pack, before powering past the Utica Comets 5-2 at home on Saturday night. Mikey Eyssimont scored two goals in the win on Saturday and is tied for the AHL lead with nine goals. Providence will begin a six-game road stretch with matchups at Springfield on Friday and Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
  • Goaltenders had an excellent weekend for the P-Bruins. On Friday, Simon Zajicek gave his team a chance to win by stopping 15 of 16 shots faced in the 2-0 loss on the road. Jiri Patera made 28 saves in the 5-2 win over Utica on Saturday. Both netminders boast goals against averages under a 2.50 and save percentages over a .900.
  • In Saturday’s win, Attilio Biasca recorded the first two points of his AHL career, including his first goal. The forward redirected Ty Gallagher’s wrist shot from the point into the back of the net while hovering above the crease after already having received a secondary assist on Max Guenette’s game-tying tally. The Zug, Switzerland, native signed a two-year contract with Boston back in June.

Maine

  • Goaltender Max Lundgren had an impressive professional debut for the Maine Mariners last Sunday. The Angelholm, Sweden, native stopped 31 of 32 shots faced in the team’s 3-1 victory against Worcester. Lundgren signed an entry-level contract with Boston in March of 2026 after leading Merrimack to a Hockey East Championship.

NCAA

  • Dean Letourneau scored a goal in Boston College’s 5-2 loss at no. 3 ranked Denver last Friday. The forward then assisted both goals in a 2-2 tie during Saturday’s rematch. The Arnprior, Ontario, native ranks first on the team with three goals and seven points through five games this season. Letourneau was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Casper Nassen netted a goal in Lake Superior State’s 6-2 loss to Bowling Green last Friday, before posting a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss during a rematch on Saturday. The forward ranks tied for first on the team with three goals and tied for second with seven points. The Norrtälje, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (214th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Cole Spicer notched two assists in no. 6 ranked Western Michigan’s 3-2 loss at no. 1 ranked Michigan last Friday. The second helper came on a shorthanded goal that evened the score in the third period. He then recorded an assist in the team’s 10-2 win over Long Island University on Thursday. The forward totals one goal and four assists through six games this season. The Grand Forks, Michigan, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (117thoverall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

  • Cole Chandler recorded two assists in Cape Breton’s 6-3 win at Halifax last Friday, before scoring two goals in a 6-2 victory over Charlottetown on Sunday. The forward’s first tally stood as the game-winning goal, ahead of an insurance mark in the final frame. The Bedford, Nova Scotia, native totals three goals and seven assists through 10 QMJHL games this season. Chandler was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Cullen McCrate scored a goal in Brantford’s 8-2 victory at Brampton last Friday. Among defenseman on his team, he ranks first with four goals and second with 10 points through 12 OHL games this season. The Adrian, Michigan, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

  • Matvei Kotkov netted two goals in Lokomotiv’s 6-2 victory over HC Sochi on Thursday night. His first tally stood as the game-winning goal around the halfway mark of the middle frame. The forward totals five goals and two assists through 20 KHL games this season. The Yekaterinburg, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Kirill Yemelyanov also tallied twice in Lokomotiv’s 6-2 win against HC Sochi on Thursday. He netted a power play goal in the middle frame and an even strength goal in the final frame. The forward has recorded two goals and two assists through 10 KHL games this season. The Irkutsk, Russia, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

More stats and information about the Bruins' prospects can be found below and on the Boston Bruins Prospects Site.

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