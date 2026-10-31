Bruins Post 5-4 Comeback Win Against Blackhawks in Overtime

BOSTON –– Morgan Geekie, stationed at the left circle, chipped the puck up to Charlie McAvoy, who gave it right back, setting up a fiery one-timer with 10 seconds remaining on the game clock.

Geekie’s second goal of the season tied things 4-4 at the end of the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at TD Garden, forcing overtime and the eventual 5-4 comeback win. It was Elias Lindholm who secured the extra point in the 3-on-3 play.

“It was huge. It means, I think, a little bit extra knowing that we won the game and kind of gets us to that point,” Geekie said. “We didn’t really have our A game for two and a half periods, but we were able to find a way to get one. To close it out like that was really good for us.”​

The B’s trailed the Blackhawks by two with just about seven minutes to play, but clawed their way to their 10th win of the season.

“Take the points, right? There’s a lot – we didn’t play our best, but I mean, I will take the points. We will look at it. We will talk about it tomorrow, what we have to get better at. But a great comeback,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I’ll take that any day.”

Before the Bruins found their stride, Anton Frondell put the Blackhawks up 1-0 on the power play at 6:04 of the first period. David Pastrnak tied it up with his 428th career goal, which bumped the captain into sole possession of third place on the B’s all-time goals list, trailing only Phil Esposito and Johnny Bucyk.

Michael DiPietro stopped a Chicago chance, and Pavel Zacha collected the rebound, backhanding an outlet pass up ice to Pastrnak for the breakaway. Pastrnak deked the puck in front of Blackhawks netmind Arvid Soderblom and flipped it in for his eighth tally of the season at 13:05.

“That’s a heck of a two points for us. Sometimes this is the kind of game that it takes to get back in the winning column. It wasn’t easy,” Pastrnak said. “Great job by the whole group to stick with it. It wasn’t pretty, but at the end of the day it was two points, and that’s all we were focusing on the whole game.”

Frondell’s second of the afternoon, this time a deflected shot at 3:31 of the middle frame, gave Chicago a 2-1 lead. The Bruins knotted things once again, this time with a goal from Casey Mittelstadt. James Hagens carried the puck down the left wall and dished it to Mittelstadt in the high slot for the snapshot at 12:34. It was Mittelstadt’s fifth of the season – and Hagens’ fourth point in as many games.