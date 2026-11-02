Need to Know: Bruins vs. Golden Knights

Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston on Monday at TD Garden

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins open their November schedule on Monday when they host the Vegas Golden Knights for a 7 p.m. puck drop at TD Garden. They will also celebrate Military Appreciation Night.

The B’s will play nine of their 11 games on home ice this month. Boston most recently beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday in a 5-4 comeback, overtime showing. The team is looking to build on that against Vegas.

“It is huge. We want to be a good home team like last year,” Elias Lindholm said. “Just have to keep playing, get the wins. We enjoy playing in front of the fans, so it has been good.”

Lindholm enters the matchup with five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five games. The 31-year-old forward scored the game-winning goal in OT on Saturday, marking his fifth tally of the season and 12th point – which is second-best on the Bruins, only behind David Pastrnak, who has 19. Lindholm remains centering the third line between Casey Mittelstadt and James Hagens.

“It feels good. It is easier to play when you’re healthy,” Lindholm said. “For me and Casey, we try to be good two-way players and obviously we want James to play his game. It’s been great for us…Keeps me kind of young. He has a lot of energy and plays the right way. Goes to the hard areas, plays good defensively. So far, it’s been good.”

Matt Poitras will reenter the lineup after being a healthy scratch last game. The 22-year-old forward, who has seven points (four goals, three assists), will center the fourth line between Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic while Sean Kuraly draws out. There will be no changes on the backend.

“Young guys being consistent – the one thing we noticed a little bit is probably the play without the puck,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Poitras. “He has been playing pretty good with the puck, scoring some big goals for us. Now we just have to focus a little bit in our end. Other than that, he’s been very good this year.”

E. Lindholm talks ahead of BOS vs. VGK

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Thursday against the St. Louis Blues and made 14 saves. Swayman has a 2.35 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage through 11 games this season.
  • Morgan Geekie scored the game-tying goal with 10 seconds left in regulation during Saturday’s win against the Blackhawks. It was the 28-year-old forward’s second goal and 10th point of the season. Geekie remains on the second line with Marat Khusnutdinov and Fraser Minten.
  • Charlie McAvoy posted two assists on Saturday, marking his second multi-point performance through nine games this season; he has a total of six points in his last five games. The defenseman is on the first pair with Hampus Lindholm, while averaging a team-high of 25:08 of ice time per night.

Opposing View

  • The Golden Knights are coming off a 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev scored for Vegas, and netminder Adin Hill made 27 saves. The Golden Knights have lost four of their last five games ahead of Monday’s contest in Boston.
  • Jack Eichel leads Vegas with 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) through 15 games. The 30-year-old forward is projected to center the first line between Barbashev and Stone, who has the most goals on the Golden Knights with nine. Eichel played one season of NCAA hockey at Boston University (2014-15) before turning pro.
  • Massachusetts native Noah Hanifin played that same 2014-15 season in the NCAA with Boston College. The 29-year-old defenseman is expected to be on the second pair with former Bruin Jeremy Lauzon for Vegas. Hanifin has five points (two goals, three assists) in 15 games this year, while averaging 20:31 of ice time.

Sturm talks with the media before BOS vs. VGK

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