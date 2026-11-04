Practice Report: Brunet Prepares for Pittsburgh, Poitras Talks Injury

The Bruins are back in action on Thursday when they face the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Head coach Marco Sturm called it a reset for Frederic Brunet.

The 23-year-old defenseman has been a healthy scratch since the 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 27, but skated on the third pair with Mason Lohrei during the Boston Bruins’ last two practices, indicating a potential return.

“It’s weird to be out of the lineup for a week or so,” Brunet said. “Just being upstairs and watching the game from up top, you can take a lot of stuff. I think I did a pretty good job of that. I knew it was part of the process. I knew it was going to happen; obviously I didn’t want it to happen, but I think my game in Carolina was not good enough and I knew that.”

Brunet posted four points (one goal, three assists) in the first 10 games of his rookie campaign. After a hot start, Sturm wanted Brunet to take a step back and focus on the details at the NHL level.

“I want to work on my decision-making first of all – everything quicker,” he said. “I think if I can practice on my touches in practice, then I am more comfortable in the game and can do everything a little bit quicker.”

There’s a comfortability with Lohrei, too, as Brunet transitions back into game action.  

“That’s normal. When you play a lot of games, and then sometimes you feel too comfortable as a young kid. You just have to remind them sometimes that it is a hard league,” Sturm said. “Mase was in the same shoes not too long ago…Hopefully Mase is not the young guy that he may be in the room; he takes charge a little bit and helping those guys out. Especially Brunet.”

Poitras gives an update on his injury from the VGK game & Brunet speaks on drawing back in.

The B’s depth on the blue line has been one of their strengths this season. They’ve got eight healthy, competitive defensemen who are pushing for playing time. Brunet has embraced the challenge as an opportunity for growth.

​“It’s hard because every single one of us is a great player. I think just working together, we can learn from each other,” Brunet said. “It is awesome for me personally, my first year, having all those guys in front of me just to learn from all of them. Especially some high-end talent on the backend for us. We’re lucky to have all of them. I think it’s a good problem to have eight great defensemen.”

In the forward group, Matt Poitras was back on the ice for Wednesday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena, wearing a full bubble shield. The 22-year-old center took an elbow to the face from Vegas Golden Knights forward Braeden Bowman on Monday and did not finish the game, nor skate with the team on Tuesday. Poitras said he broke his nose, which is a first for him.

“It’s new. Never worn [a bubble shield] before, so it’s different. Will probably just take a few skates to get used to it…It's different when you’re kind of looking down, and it’s all visor,” Poitras said. “It’s better. I got my nose reset, and I can breathe out of it again. But mostly just breathe through my mouth.”

Poitras will travel with the Bruins to Pittsburgh for their 7 p.m. matchup against the Penguins on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena. The training staff will continue to monitor his condition leading up to puck drop.

“We will see. He stayed out there for the whole practice, so I guess it’s a good thing,” Sturm said of Poitras. “We will see how it is tomorrow, and we will go from there.”

Marco Sturm speaks to the media following practice about the Bruins facing the Penguins

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