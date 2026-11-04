Practice Report: Brunet Prepares for Pittsburgh, Poitras Talks Injury

BOSTON –– Head coach Marco Sturm called it a reset for Frederic Brunet.

The 23-year-old defenseman has been a healthy scratch since the 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 27, but skated on the third pair with Mason Lohrei during the Boston Bruins’ last two practices, indicating a potential return.

“It’s weird to be out of the lineup for a week or so,” Brunet said. “Just being upstairs and watching the game from up top, you can take a lot of stuff. I think I did a pretty good job of that. I knew it was part of the process. I knew it was going to happen; obviously I didn’t want it to happen, but I think my game in Carolina was not good enough and I knew that.”

Brunet posted four points (one goal, three assists) in the first 10 games of his rookie campaign. After a hot start, Sturm wanted Brunet to take a step back and focus on the details at the NHL level.

“I want to work on my decision-making first of all – everything quicker,” he said. “I think if I can practice on my touches in practice, then I am more comfortable in the game and can do everything a little bit quicker.”

There’s a comfortability with Lohrei, too, as Brunet transitions back into game action.

“That’s normal. When you play a lot of games, and then sometimes you feel too comfortable as a young kid. You just have to remind them sometimes that it is a hard league,” Sturm said. “Mase was in the same shoes not too long ago…Hopefully Mase is not the young guy that he may be in the room; he takes charge a little bit and helping those guys out. Especially Brunet.”