Inside the Bruins’ HTR Varsity Sweaters, College Hockey in Boston

BOSTON –– Charlie McAvoy walked down the scarlet hallway and out onto the bench at Agganis Arena.

The Boston University men’s hockey team was wrapping up practice. Charlie Trethewey, a sophomore Terrier defenseman, skated over to say hello to McAvoy, who asked about the season, roster and how everything was going.

Ten years ago, McAvoy was in Trethewey's exact spot. The now-Boston Bruins star was an 18-year-old blueliner in his second year with BU in the NCAA.

“Honestly, everything is the exact same,” McAvoy said, looking around the rink with a smile. “All of this is the exact same. It’s just how I remember it.”

McAvoy’s two seasons with the Terriers marked the start of his story in Boston. The B’s selected him in the first round of the 2016 Draft, and McAvoy used his time at BU to prepare for what was to come — that is, if things worked out with the Bruins, the youngster cautiously thought at the time.

A visit from Don Sweeney after practice during McAvoy’s sophomore year settled his mind and solidified his place in the city and its hockey world.

“We sat down and talked, and he told me that I was a part of the plan in Boston and that I was going to be a Bruin when the time was right…When I was here, I was building towards that – my dream of playing pro hockey,” McAvoy said. “And then I think it was three or four months later, I was playing in the playoffs for the Bruins. Life comes at you fast.”

The outline of the story is not unique to McAvoy. Seven of his current Bruins teammates took the college hockey route, including two – Jeremy Swayman and James Hagens – locally in Hockey East.

They’ve reached higher accolades in their careers: a Game-7 stop, overtime game-winning goals, Olympic gold medals. But the sense of nostalgia and, simply put, love, when thinking back to their college days feels different, especially for those who skated in the NCAA in New England.

“The pride is probably what makes it so different,” McAvoy said. “When you go to a place like BU, and you realize just how important it is, what it means to be part of this history – you kind of have that brotherhood. You can’t ever take that away.”​

That feeling is what inspired the Bruins’ Hometown Remix jersey, as part of the 32-club-wide uniform program during the 2026-27 season, featuring designs inspired by each team’s individual market characteristics. Because what is more Boston than college hockey?

The "Varsity Sweater” design, spearheaded by vice president of marketing, Andrea Mazzarelli, is the B’s first all-brown uniform since its inaugural season in 1924, and showcases Ivy League prep stylings that are meant to pay homage to the rich collegiate hockey history and landscape in the area. Massachusetts has the most NCAA Division I men’s Frozen Four appearances of any other state in the U.S., and Boston schools have earned 11 national titles.