Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks

BOSTON –– Halloween is at TD Garden this year, as the Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks for a 1 p.m. matchup.

The B’s are looking to get back in the win column after falling 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at Enterprise Center.

“We were not happy about last game. [We didn’t] play to our identity, and that’s just playing really good defensively and hard to play against,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I think that’s the biggest thing for us. It’s a sneaky team over there, lots of talent, and they can score if you don’t play that kind of style. It’s going to be a great challenge for us. That’s what I am looking for today.”

​Sean Kuraly will enter the lineup for the first time since the group’s 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 17. The 33-year-old forward will center the fourth line between Mark Kastelic and Tanner Jeannot, in place of Matt Poitras, who will sit.

There will be a change on the backend, too. Jonathan Aspirot is expected to be on the third pair with Mason Lohrei, while Connor Clifton and Frederic Brunet are out. Aspirot last played on Oct. 17 and had three hits and four blocks through 17:58 of ice time.

​“It is more about that we are very fortunate to be very helpful this year. We have everyone available. I think these guys who were not playing for a while, they did a tremendous job. We need everyone on this team, and the last time they played in LA, they did a terrific job. It’s more about that than anything else – keeping everyone on their toes, and also they deserve to be in the lineup, too, and get a chance,” Sturm said. “It is more about them than anybody else.”