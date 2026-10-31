Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks

Michael DiPietro will start in net for Boston on Saturday at TD Garden

dipper cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Halloween is at TD Garden this year, as the Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks for a 1 p.m. matchup.

The B’s are looking to get back in the win column after falling 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at Enterprise Center.

“We were not happy about last game. [We didn’t] play to our identity, and that’s just playing really good defensively and hard to play against,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I think that’s the biggest thing for us. It’s a sneaky team over there, lots of talent, and they can score if you don’t play that kind of style. It’s going to be a great challenge for us. That’s what I am looking for today.”

​Sean Kuraly will enter the lineup for the first time since the group’s 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 17. The 33-year-old forward will center the fourth line between Mark Kastelic and Tanner Jeannot, in place of Matt Poitras, who will sit.

There will be a change on the backend, too. Jonathan Aspirot is expected to be on the third pair with Mason Lohrei, while Connor Clifton and Frederic Brunet are out. Aspirot last played on Oct. 17 and had three hits and four blocks through 17:58 of ice time.

​“It is more about that we are very fortunate to be very helpful this year. We have everyone available. I think these guys who were not playing for a while, they did a tremendous job. We need everyone on this team, and the last time they played in LA, they did a terrific job. It’s more about that than anything else – keeping everyone on their toes, and also they deserve to be in the lineup, too, and get a chance,” Sturm said. “It is more about them than anybody else.”

Sturm speaks with the media ahead of matchup vs CHI

Wait, There’s More

  • Michael DiPietro will start in net for Boston. The 27-year-old goaltender last played on Oct. 22 against the Nashville Predators and posted a 28-save shutout, which was the first of his NHL career. DiPietro has a 1.69 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage through three games.
  • James Hagens scored the Bruins’ only goal on Thursday in St. Louis. It was the 19-year-old forward’s fifth tally and 10th point in 14 games. Hagens has the second-most points of all NHL rookies, trailing only Gavin McKenna, who has 11. Hagens remains on the third line with Elias Lindholm and Casey Mittelstadt.
  • Nikita Zadorov spent one season (2020-21) with the Blackhawks. The 31-year-old defenseman is now in his third season with the B’s and has four points in 13 games while averaging 19:39 of ice time per night. Zadorov leads Boston with 44 hits so far this year. He is on the second pair with Will Borgen.  

Opposing Side

  • The Blackhawks are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Connor Bedard, named Chicago’s 37th captain in franchise history in September, scored Chicago’s lone goal. The Blackhawks have dropped three of their last five games.
  • Patrick Kane leads Chicago with eight points (one goal, seven assists) through 13 games. The 37-year-old forward is projected to be on the third line with Oliver Moore and Frank Nazar. Roman Kantserov has the most goals on the team with five, while skating on the first line with Bedard and Teuvo Teravainen.
  • Alex Vlasic played three seasons of NCAA hockey at Boston University before turning pro with the Blackhawks. The 25-year-old defenseman has two assists through 13 games while averaging 20:18 of ice time per night – the third-most on the team. Vlasic is projected to be on the first pair with Ian Cole.

Related Content

Bruins to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 2

Locker Room Raw: Fraser Minten

In the System: Cole Chandler Creates Consistent Offensive Opportunities for Cape Breton Eagles

Coaching Symposium at TD Garden

News Feed

Bruins to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 2

Thomas, Broberg get 3 points each in Blues victory against Bruins

Need to Know: Bruins at Blues

Jeremy M. Jacobs Names CEO Charlie Jacobs as Governor of the Boston Bruins 

Kochetkov wins eighth straight to start season, Hurricanes defeat Bruins

Bruins Fall 2-1 to Hurricanes, ‘Learn and Got Something Out of It Today'

Need to Know: Bruins at Hurricanes

Practice Report: Geekie, Bruins Gear Up for Two-Game Road Trip

The Sunday Read: Inside Halloween Shopping and a Strong Start with the Bruins Cubs

Bruins Beat Sharks 6-4 in Back-and-Forth Affair at TD Garden

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sharks

In the System: McCrate Off to Strong Start in Brantford

P-Bruins Weekly Recap: Eyssimont Leads Way for Providence

Pastrnak, McAvoy post four points apiece as Bruins shutout Predators to stay hot

DiPietro Posts First NHL Shutout, Honors Mom in 6-0 Bruins Win

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators

Bruins Sign Marat Khusnutdinov to Three-Year Contract Extension

Bruins Fall in OT to Stars, Earn Seven of Eight Points on the Road