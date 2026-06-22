Bergeron becoming 1st-ballot Hockey Hall of Famer 'a no-brainer'

And just as Chara experienced twin honors last season, entering the Hall of Fame in November and seeing his No. 33 raised to the rafters on Jan. 15, so too will Bergeron. Four days ago, on Thursday, the Bruins announced that Bergeron’s No. 37 will become the 14th number retired by the franchise, following closely on the heels of Chara, who Bergeron succeeded as captain for the 2020-21 season.

This season, Bergeron will get his due.

“When you talk about Zdeno, who was a Hall of Famer last year, those guys had such a big impact on what we were trying to create in Boston, I’m not surprised that they are where they are today,” Julien said.

Because few players are more deserving.

“When you talk about Hall of Famers, it’s not just about the guy that scores goals or the guy that stops every goal, it’s the guy that did everything during the game,” Julien said.

“And not only did he do it in a great fashion, but what better athlete for your young kids to follow because Patrice, the way he handled himself off the ice, how he dealt with interviews, everything else, he really handled the whole situation of a hockey player on and off the ice as good as you could find.”

Bergeron is also one of only 30 players to be part of the Triple Gold Club, having won the Olympic gold medal twice with Canada (2010, 2014), the Stanley Cup, and an IIHF World Championship (2004).

“Being able to play with Patrice in the Olympics was special. The way he thinks the game and the dedication he had for both sides of the hockey puck was for sure a pleasure to be a teammate and not an opponent,” said Price, who as a goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens was a rival of Bergeron's in the NHL before playing together at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Bergeron spent Monday reminiscing about his family, about “the people that helped me along the way, sacrificed so much for me to be in this position.”

The phone call from the Hall of Fame, he said, was “pretty surreal.”

But even if it was surreal to him, even if Bergeron never really thought of himself as a Hall of Fame player, as one of the best in the game, it was hardly surreal or surprising for those who knew him best, those who played with him and watched him over the course of his two decades on the NHL stage.

“Not surprised at all,” Julien said. “But extremely happy for him.”