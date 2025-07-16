Dallas Stars announce 2025-26 regular-season schedule

All Stars home games for the 2025-26 regular season will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Dallas Stars Victory Club Members, Dallas Stars App users and Dallas Stars Insiders will receive presales to purchase tickets before the general public. Victory Club Memberships and Half Memberships are available now. Fill out an interest form to get more information. The app is available to download now on the App Store® and Google Play. To become a Dallas Stars Insider and get access to ticket presales, click here.