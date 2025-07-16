Dallas Stars announce 2025-26 regular-season schedule

The Stars will hold their home opener at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, Oct. 14 vs. the Minnesota Wild at 8:30 p.m.

By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today their 2025-26 regular-season schedule, which opens Thursday, Oct. 9 against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. The Stars will hold their home opener at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, Oct. 14 vs. the Minnesota Wild.

The League’s regular-season schedule will pause from Feb. 6-24, when the world’s top NHL players will gather in Milan and Cortina for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Dallas will host 41 opponents at American Airlines Center as part of its 2025-26 home slate, featuring 13 within the Central Division, 12 against Pacific Division opponents and 16 vs. Eastern Conference foes, with the majority of the games starting at 7 p.m. CT. The Stars will have 16 home weekend dates, including four on Fridays, eight on Saturdays and eight on Sundays.

March will be a home-heavy month for the Stars, who will play eight times at AAC including a six-game homestand March 6-16. On the flip side, Dallas will be on the road for 11 games in January. The team's longest road trip of the season is six games from Jan. 6-15, 2026.

Additional highlights include a day-after Thanksgiving game vs. Utah (Nov. 28), a New Year's Eve matchup vs. Buffalo (Dec. 31) and a New Year's Day game at Chicago (Jan. 1).

Victory Club Memberships and Half Memberships are available now. The app is available to download now on the App Store® and Google Play.

The complete national and local broadcast schedules will be released at a later date.

STARS SCHEDULE NOTES

Home games by day
Monday: 3
Tuesday: 9
Wednesday: 3
Thursday: 6
Friday: 4
Saturday: 8
Sunday: 8

Road games by day
Monday: 3
Tuesday: 10
Wednesday: 5
Thursday: 11
Friday: 1
Saturday: 9
Sunday: 2

Home games by month
October: 6
November: 7
December: 7
January: 4
February: 4
March: 8
April: 5

Road games by month
October: 5
November: 8
December: 7
January: 11
February: 0
March: 8
April: 2

Back-to-backs (12 sets/24 games total)
Oct. 25 vs. Carolina & Oct. 26 at Nashville
Nov. 8 at Nashville & Nov. 9 vs. Seattle
Nov. 25 at Edmonton & Nov. 26 at Seattle
Dec. 2 at New York Rangers & Dec. 3 at New Jersey
Dec. 18 at San Jose & Dec. 19 at Anaheim
Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo & Jan. 1 at Chicago
Jan. 6 at Carolina & Jan. 7 at Washington
Jan. 12 at Los Angeles & Jan. 13 at Anaheim
Jan. 22 at Columbus & Jan. 23 vs. St. Louis
March 2 at Vancouver & March 3 at Calgary
March 21 at Minnesota & March 22 vs. Vegas
March 28 at Pittsburgh & March 29 at Philadelphia

