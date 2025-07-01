Stars hire Glen Gulutzan as next head coach, name Neil Graham an assistant

“Since his previous time in Dallas, Glen has worked tirelessly to establish himself as one of the most respected coaches in the NHL,” Nill said. “His extensive NHL experience, both as a head coach and assistant coach, speaks to his ability to innovate and adapt to the modern game, as well as build relationships with his players. Glen has worked with some of the best players in the world and continually found ways to maximize their skill sets to contribute to team success. We have full confidence that he is the right person to elevate our team to the next level.”