Dallas Stars name Glen Gulutzan as head coach 

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the hiring of Glen Gulutzan as the team’s head coach.
“We are thrilled to name Glen as the head coach of the Dallas Stars,” Nill said. “Since his previous time in Dallas, Glen has worked tirelessly to establish himself as one of the most respected coaches in the NHL. His extensive NHL experience, both as a head coach and assistant coach, speaks to his ability to innovate and adapt to the modern game, as well as build relationships with his players. Glen has worked with some of the best players in the world and continually found ways to maximize their skill sets to contribute to team success. We have full confidence that he is the right person to elevate our team to the next level.”
Gulutzan, 53, spent the last seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers. Since his first season behind the Edmonton bench in 2018-19, the Oilers lead the NHL with a 26.8 power play percentage in the regular season and a 29.8 power play percentage in the postseason. While behind the bench in Edmonton, the team qualified for the postseason in six of the last seven seasons and has reached the Stanley Cup Final in each of the last two seasons.
“My family and I are excited to come back to Texas where I started my NHL coaching journey more than a decade ago,” Gulutzan said. “Jim and his staff have built a roster that is one of the most talented and deepest in the entire League. The right pieces are in place to compete for the Stanley Cup on a yearly basis. I’m ready to get to Dallas and start the preparation for next season.”
Alain Nasreddine (assistant coach), Jeff Reese (goaltending coach), Patrick Dolan (head video coach) and Chris Demczuk (assistant video coach) will return to the team and join Gulutzan's coaching staff.
The native of Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan returns to Dallas where he earned his first NHL head coaching opportunity, spending two seasons with the Stars (2011-13) and recording a 64-57-9 record in 130 regular-season games. He has also served as the head coach of the Calgary Flames for two seasons (2016-18), amassing an 82-68-14 record in 164 regular-season games and led the club to an appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Gulutzan spent three seasons with Vancouver (2013-16) as an assistant coach before being named the head coach of the Flames. In total, he holds a record of 146-125-23 in 294 regular-season NHL games coached.
Prior to his time in the NHL, Gulutzan served as the head coach for the Texas Stars, Dallas’ primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In each of his two seasons he led his team to the Calder Cup Playoffs, posting 87-56-17 record in 160 regular-season games and reached the Calder Cup Finals in the franchise’s inaugural season of 2009-10. Gulutzan spent six seasons (2003-09) as the head coach and general manager of the Las Vegas Wranglers of the ECHL, amassing a 254-124-55 record in 433 regular-season games, collecting 100-plus points in three consecutive seasons from 2005 – 2008, a first for any team in the history of the ECHL. He reached the postseason in five of his six seasons in Las Vegas, including a trip to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2007-08. Gulutzan was selected on three occasions to coach the ECHL All-Star Game and was honored during the 2005-06 campaign with the John Brophy Award as the ECHL’s coach of the year.
Glen and his wife, Nicole, have four children – son, Landen, and daughters, Emma, Brielle and Grace.