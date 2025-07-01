Dallas Stars name Glen Gulutzan as head coach 

Prior to his time in the NHL, Gulutzan served as the head coach for the Texas Stars, Dallas’ primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In each of his two seasons he led his team to the Calder Cup Playoffs, posting 87-56-17 record in 160 regular-season games and reached the Calder Cup Finals in the franchise’s inaugural season of 2009-10. Gulutzan spent six seasons (2003-09) as the head coach and general manager of the Las Vegas Wranglers of the ECHL, amassing a 254-124-55 record in 433 regular-season games, collecting 100-plus points in three consecutive seasons from 2005 – 2008, a first for any team in the history of the ECHL. He reached the postseason in five of his six seasons in Las Vegas, including a trip to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2007-08. Gulutzan was selected on three occasions to coach the ECHL All-Star Game and was honored during the 2005-06 campaign with the John Brophy Award as the ECHL’s coach of the year.