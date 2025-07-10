Dallas Stars acquire defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from Pittsburgh in exchange for Mathew Dumba and a 2028 second-round pick

The 24-year-old has appeared in 74 career NHL contests with three teams (Arizona, Utah, Pittsburgh) and recorded 14 points

By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from Pittsburgh in exchange for defenseman Mathew Dumba and a 2028 second-round pick.

Kolyachonok, 24, spilt the 2024-25 campaign between Pittsburgh and Utah and skated in a total 35 regular-season games and recorded seven points (2-5—7). He has appeared in 74 career NHL contests with three teams (Arizona, Utah, Pittsburgh) and recorded 14 points (4-10—14) with 18 penalty minutes.

The six-foot-two, 195-pound native of Minsk, Belarus was originally selected by Florida in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

