Dallas Stars sign forward Radek Faksa to three-year, $6 million contract

Faksa, 31, returns to the Stars after spending the 2024-25 season with the St. Louis Blues where he totaled 15 points (5-10—15) in 70 games. Faksa had a team-leading 57.0 percent success rate at the faceoff dot, which was also tied for the ninth-best mark in the NHL among skaters to take at least 750 draws. He set a career high with 7.56 hits per 60 last season and also tied for the team lead among St. Louis forwards with an average of 1:18 of shorthanded ice time per game. Faksa added five points (1-4—5) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Blues, ranking fourth on his team in postseason scoring and finishing their First Round series against the Jets tied for second on the team with a plus-7 plus/minus rating.