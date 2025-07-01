FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Radek Faksa to a three-year contract, which begins in the 2025-26 season and runs through the 2027-28 season. The three-year contract is worth $6 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $2 million.
Dallas Stars sign forward Radek Faksa to three-year, $6 million contract
"We are thrilled to welcome Radek back to Dallas,” said Nill. “We know that he can be not only an important depth piece for our team on the ice, but a mentor to our young players off it. Between his work ethic and his efforts in the community, he has always been the consummate professional, and we know that he will be able to seamlessly step back into our dressing room.”
Faksa, 31, returns to the Stars after spending the 2024-25 season with the St. Louis Blues where he totaled 15 points (5-10—15) in 70 games. Faksa had a team-leading 57.0 percent success rate at the faceoff dot, which was also tied for the ninth-best mark in the NHL among skaters to take at least 750 draws. He set a career high with 7.56 hits per 60 last season and also tied for the team lead among St. Louis forwards with an average of 1:18 of shorthanded ice time per game. Faksa added five points (1-4—5) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Blues, ranking fourth on his team in postseason scoring and finishing their First Round series against the Jets tied for second on the team with a plus-7 plus/minus rating.
The six-foot-three, 215-pound forward has totaled 215 points (94-121—215) in 708 regular-season games, spending the first nine years of his career (2015-16 to 2023-24) with the Stars. He had a career-high 33 points in both 2016-17 (12-21—33) and 2017-18 (17-16—33) and has eclipsed the 20-point plateau five times in his career. During his tenure with the Stars, only Esa Lindell (1,782) totaled more shorthanded ice time than Faksa (1,157), and he also ranked second on the team with 852 hits (Jamie Benn; 1,117).
Originally selected by the Stars with the 13th-overall pick in 2012, Faksa returns to Dallas ranked 18th on the franchise’s all-time games played list and is one of 13 players to appear in more than 600 games for the team since its relocation to Dallas. His 215 career points are good for 29th among skaters selected in the 2012 draft, and he is tied for 11th in career postseason scoring among 2012 draftees with 25 points (10-15—25).
The Vitkov, Czechia native has represented his home country at nearly every level of international competition: the IIHF U20 World Junior Championships (2012, 2013, 2014), IIHF World Championships (2016, 2018, 2019) and at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He enters the 2025-26 campaign ranked fifth among active Czech players in career games played.