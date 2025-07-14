FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today the club's 2025 preseason schedule. The Stars will play a total of six preseason contests, including three games at American Airlines Center. Dallas will open its exhibition slate with a home contest against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Sept. 20.
Dallas Stars announce 2025 preseason schedule
The Stars will play a total of six preseason contests, including three games at American Airlines Center, starting with a home contest against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Sept. 20
The Stars will hold training camp Sept. 17-20 at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034). A complete schedule for training camp will be released at a later date.
All Stars home games for the 2025-26 regular season will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Dallas Stars Victory Club Members, Dallas Stars App users and Dallas Stars Insiders will receive presales to purchase tickets before the general public. Victory Club Memberships and Half Memberships are available now. Fill out an interest form to get more information. The app is available to download now on the App Store® and Google Play. To become a Dallas Stars Insider and get access to ticket presales, click here.
Dallas' full preseason schedule is listed below (all times CT):
Saturday, Sept. 20 | St. Louis at Dallas | American Airlines Center | 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 23 | Minnesota at Dallas | American Airlines Center | 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 25 | Dallas at Minnesota | Xcel Energy Center | 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27 | Dallas at Colorado | Ball Arena | 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 30 | Dallas at St. Louis | Enterprise Center | 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4 | Colorado at Dallas | American Airlines Center | 5 p.m.