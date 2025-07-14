Dallas Stars announce 2025 preseason schedule

The Stars will play a total of six preseason contests, including three games at American Airlines Center, starting with a home contest against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Sept. 20

Preseason-Schedule_1920x1080 1
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today the club's 2025 preseason schedule. The Stars will play a total of six preseason contests, including three games at American Airlines Center. Dallas will open its exhibition slate with a home contest against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The Stars will hold training camp Sept. 17-20 at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034). A complete schedule for training camp will be released at a later date.

All Stars home games for the 2025-26 regular season will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Dallas Stars Victory Club Members, Dallas Stars App users and Dallas Stars Insiders will receive presales to purchase tickets before the general public. Victory Club Memberships and Half Memberships are available now. Fill out an interest form to get more information. The app is available to download now on the App Store® and Google Play. To become a Dallas Stars Insider and get access to ticket presales, click here.

Dallas' full preseason schedule is listed below (all times CT):

Saturday, Sept. 20 | St. Louis at Dallas | American Airlines Center | 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 23 | Minnesota at Dallas | American Airlines Center | 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 25 | Dallas at Minnesota | Xcel Energy Center | 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27 | Dallas at Colorado | Ball Arena | 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 30 | Dallas at St. Louis | Enterprise Center | 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4 | Colorado at Dallas | American Airlines Center | 5 p.m.

News Feed

Dallas Stars name David Pelletier as assistant coach

Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games schedule

Dallas Stars acquire defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from Pittsburgh in exchange for Mathew Dumba and a 2028 second-round pick

Matt Duchene excited to continue learning, growing in next four years with Stars

Dallas Stars sign forward Antonio Stranges to one-year, two-way contract 

Seeking skill: Cameron Schmidt hoping to become latest “draft day steal” for Stars

Dallas Stars appoint Toby Petersen as Texas Stars head coach

Ready for it: Gulutzan excited to bring experience, knowledge to second stint with Stars

Making moves: Stars make small splashes, round out lineup in first day of free agency

Stars hire Glen Gulutzan as next head coach, name Neil Graham an assistant

Dallas Stars sign forward Colin Blackwell to two-year, $1.55 million contract

Dallas Stars sign forward Radek Faksa to three-year, $6 million contract

Dallas Stars sign defenseman Niilopekka Muhonen to entry-level contract

Dallas Stars name Neil Graham as assistant coach

Dallas Stars name Glen Gulutzan as head coach 

Building for the future: Stars kick off 2025 development camp

Dallas Stars announce qualifying offer

Free agency focus: Important decisions and moves await Stars as July 1 approaches