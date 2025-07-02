Ready for it: Gulutzan excited to bring experience, knowledge to second stint with Stars

“What I would like to do right from the start is we’ve got to up our physicality a little bit, one degree through 82 games, because you can’t just turn that switch on, you have to build it in,” Gulutzan said. “We’re not going to be running around, because we’ve got too good of players, but there has to be an element of physicality so we’re better prepared for the playoffs. That’s something we can do. Wherever you put your energy, that’s where you get a little bit of a pop, and we’re going to put our energy there, we’re going to ask a little more from our guys.”