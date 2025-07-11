Dallas Stars name David Pelletier as assistant coach

The Quebec native had a highly decorated career in figure skating and has spent the last 11 years working with the Edmonton Oilers as the club’s skating coach

image - 2025-07-11T101905.062
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has named David Pelletier as assistant coach. Pelletier joins Glen Gulutzan's coaching staff, which includes Alain Nasreddine (assistant coach), Neil Graham (assistant coach), Jeff Reese (goaltending coach), Patrick Dolan (head video coach) and Chris Demczuk (assistant video coach).

The Sayabec, Quebec native spent the last 11 years working with the Edmonton Oilers as the club’s skating coach. He collaborated with players at all levels of the organization to help maximize performance on the ice, along with providing instruction and support for off-ice training. Pelletier will begin his first season as an NHL assistant coach in his new role with the Stars and serve as the team’s eye in the sky during Stars games.

Prior to working with the Oilers, Pelletier had a highly decorated career in figure skating. He is a three-time Canadian champion, world champion and a Grand-Prix Final champion. Pelletier captured an Olympic gold medal in figure skating at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, earning Canada’s first gold medal in pairs figure skating in 42 years. Additionally, he is a member of the Skate Canada Hall of Fame, the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame, the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame and was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy in 2001, which is given to outstanding Canadian athletes.

