Matt Duchene excited to continue learning, growing in next four years with Stars

“I definitely know I can find a way to score more,” Duchene said. “The first year in Dallas, I just wasn’t quite there, and I was trying to find my comfort level. This year, I think I was much better. I know the numbers say it wasn’t better, but I have had some advanced stat people tell me it was a lot better. For some reason, the pucks just didn’t go in. They didn’t go in for me, or they didn’t go in for my teammates off of my passes, and so I need to look at all of that and be even better next year. I think I did learn to trust in myself, and I think it can be even better going forward. At 34, you’re still learning to manage those things.”