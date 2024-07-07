Celebrini signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Sharks

Macklin Celebrini signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 18-year-old center, selected by the Sharks with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, said he made his decision Friday, following the completion of San Jose prospect development camp.

"It was something I've been thinking about since the draft and something that was kind of always on my mind," Celebrini said. "Throughout the week, meeting everybody, getting a sense for how the year will go and the different things that come with that. Talking to some of the guys, I think over the week, I just kind of understood what I needed to do and the decision that I had to make.

"I tried to keep everything open until the end of the week, Friday. After my exit meetings, once I got back to the hotel, I kind of knew. That was when it really sunk in with me, that I knew what I had to do. Every time I thought about coming to the Sharks, I was just really excited."

General manager Mike Grier said it was clear from a playing standpoint that Celebrini is NHL-ready. As the youngest player in NCAA hockey last season, he was third among all players with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games as a freshman at Boston University, and won the Hobey Baker Award as the top men's player in NCAA ice hockey.

But it was off the ice where Grier viewed Celebrini as an NHL-ready person.

"I think what really pushed us over the edge was our interview and dinner with him at the [NHL Scouting] Combine, where he just showed a maturity beyond his years in his drive and his passion and his want to be a great player in this League," Grier said. "When you're around those type of players, I think you recognize that, and he kind of has that alpha mentality that made us believe he's ready to handle the ups and downs and the rigors of an NHL season."

Grier said that "alpha mentality" is something he's seen only a few times through the course of his on- and off-ice career in the NHL, mentioning teammates Doug Weight, Jaromir Jagr, Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski, as well as New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes from his time as a coach there, and former Chicago Blackhawks forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, who he worked with as a Chicago pro scout.

"Those are kind of the alphas that I've been around, and Macklin has the same drive to be the best and thinks when he steps on the ice, he's not taking a backseat to anyone," Grier said. "Constantly working, constantly pushing himself and is pushing his teammates. I just think he's got that special kind of drive within."

Celebrini said it's a mentality he's had for as long as he can remember.

"I want to be the best I can be and help my team, do whatever I can to help my team win," he said. "I feel like that just kind of goes hand in hand, to be the best I can be and try to prepare myself best, is so that I can help my team win, that I can be relied upon in those moments to succeed. ... I just want to be the best I can be and I feel like I've been like that ever since I was a kid."