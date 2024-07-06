Levshunov signs 3-year entry-level contract with Blackhawks

18-year-old defenseman opts to go pro after Chicago selected him No. 2 at NHL Draft

Artyom Levshunov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

The 18-year-old defenseman was selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft.

"Signing Artyom gives us the opportunity to continue his development in-house and take the next step into professional hockey,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “He’s a strong two-way defenseman that has all the tools to be a high-end player in the NHL and we’re excited to continue his growth at the pro level."

The third-youngest player in men's college hockey last season at Michigan State, Levshunov was tied for 10th among defensemen with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games, ranking second among all freshmen defensemen. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year and was selected for the All-Big Ten First Team and All-Freshman Team. Levshunov led the Big Ten with a plus-27 rating.

Born in Zhlobin, Belarus, Levshunov is the highest-selected Belarus-born player in the NHL Draft.

He spent this past week participating in Blackhawks development camp with the team's prospects.

"We try to get to know each other better, try to meet with each other," he said. "It's a good experience for me, more of a learning week here, so it's good for our development."

