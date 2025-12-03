Becher's Bytes: 10 things you didn’t know about George Gund III, the first Sharks owner

You may know George Gund III was the original co-owner of the San José Sharks along with his brother Gordon, but there are other things about George Gund you probably don’t know. Gund loved the game of hockey; well into his 60’s he was skating on the Arena ice in the hours before Sharks games and he wore his Sharks lapel pin almost everywhere he went. Those who knew Gund characterized him as “unassuming,” “generous,” and – yes – a bit eccentric.

Here are 10 of my favorite stories about George Gund III:

1. Gund was incredibly generous, often unpredictably so

After a dinner meeting on Fisherman’s Wharf to approve the initial Sharks logos, Gund invited then President Art Savage and EVP Business Operations Matt Levine to his truck and presented each with a 30-pound salmon he had caught off the coast of Washington earlier that morning. When broadcaster Dan Rusanowsky needed to fly after a Sharks game from Dallas to Connecticut on short notice, Gund offered him a ride on his private jet – claiming “I’m going near there anyway.”

2. Gund loved art almost as much as hockey

Gund was chairman of the San Francisco Film Society for more than 40 years and on the boards of many other arts organizations, including the Berkeley Art Museum/Pacific Film Archive and the National Museum of the American Indian. He had a special affinity for Japanese ink paintings, with one of the “finest collections of Zen painting in the United States” and lent works to the San Francisco's Asian Art Museum.