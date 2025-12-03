Becher's Bytes: 10 things you didn’t know about George Gund III, the first Sharks owner

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (10)
By Jonathan Becher @jbecher / sjsharks.com

You may know George Gund III was the original co-owner of the San José Sharks along with his brother Gordon, but there are other things about George Gund you probably don’t know. Gund loved the game of hockey; well into his 60’s he was skating on the Arena ice in the hours before Sharks games and he wore his Sharks lapel pin almost everywhere he went. Those who knew Gund characterized him as “unassuming,” “generous,” and – yes – a bit eccentric.

Here are 10 of my favorite stories about George Gund III:

1. Gund was incredibly generous, often unpredictably so

After a dinner meeting on Fisherman’s Wharf to approve the initial Sharks logos, Gund invited then President Art Savage and EVP Business Operations Matt Levine to his truck and presented each with a 30-pound salmon he had caught off the coast of Washington earlier that morning. When broadcaster Dan Rusanowsky needed to fly after a Sharks game from Dallas to Connecticut on short notice, Gund offered him a ride on his private jet – claiming “I’m going near there anyway.”

2. Gund loved art almost as much as hockey

Gund was chairman of the San Francisco Film Society for more than 40 years and on the boards of many other arts organizations, including the Berkeley Art Museum/Pacific Film Archive and the National Museum of the American Indian. He had a special affinity for Japanese ink paintings, with one of the “finest collections of Zen painting in the United States” and lent works to the San Francisco's Asian Art Museum.

Gund-Bust[18]

3. Gund was instantly recognizable by his busy eyebrows

Together with his love of art, the eyebrows earned him the nickname “the highbrow with the eyebrow.” His son once claimed Gund was on a top 10 list of people with the best eyebrows. Later in life, Gund went through two rounds of chemotherapy due to stomach cancer. Despite that, the bushy eyebrows stayed intact.

4. Gund didn’t have a traditional education

He attended multiple high schools before he eventually dropped out and enlisted in the US Marines at the age of 18. After the Marines, he attended Menlo College in Atherton, California but never graduated. Instead, he started a distribution company for Eastern European films.

5. Gund occasionally slept at the Sharks Arena

George travelled the world frequently, scouting for hockey players and art. Those who knew him well told stories of him flying off to an international destination to watch a potential prospect, have dinner at a favorite restaurant, and then sleep on the plane on the way back. After Sharks games, he sometimes slept in his secret apartment (now called Club 525 at SAP Center) rather than head home.

Gund-Sharks-1-684x1024[76]

6. Gund had a good sense of humor

George’s brother, Gordon, was legally blind but just as active professionally and personally. When the two of them first showed up at the NHL offices, they decided to play a prank on everyone. George got into Gordon’s wheelchair and let Gordon push him into the meeting room, whispering directions so others couldn’t hear him. Imagine everyone’s confusion when George sprang out of the chair and went chair-to-chair shaking hands.

7. Gund lived in the Bay Area for more than 45 years

While he was born in Cleveland, the Marines introduced him to the Bay Area. When his aircraft carrier Ticonderoga docked in the San Francisco harbor for extended maintenance, Gund got to explore SF and the surrounding areas. After serving, he moved to San Francisco and, over the years, was known to go from place to place riding a scooter while listening to opera music.

GettyImages-84100580 (1)

8. Gund skated with Gordie Howe (sort of)

The Sharks held a press conference at Vallco Rink in Cupertino to introduce their new uniforms and logo. Skating onto the ice with a bit of a snow shower, George wore the home jersey and Gordie Howe wore the away jersey.

9. Gund was a movie star (sort of)

George’s wife, Iara Lee, is an award-winning documentary filmmaker which likely spurred George’s interest in movies. Gund appeared in Passionada, a romantic comedy about a Portuguese widow whose fisherman husband – played by Gund – died at sea. Given he was an avid fisherman, perhaps Gund didn’t have to act much.

10. Gund was recognized for his love of hockey

In 1996, Gund was named as the recipient of the Lester Patrick Award, presented for “outstanding service to hockey in the United States.” Players, officials, coaches and executives are eligible recipients. Sharks goaltending coach Warren Strelow is the only other person associated with the San Jose Sharks franchise to win the award.

George Gund III was a fascinating person and an amazing ambassador for hockey. We’re proud to hang his banner at SAP Center.

