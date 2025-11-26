Thanksgiving eve games to watch debated by NHL.com

What better way to prepare for a holiday feast than with a pre-emptive feast of hockey?

Yes, that's right, the day before Thanksgiving is a cornucopia of puck with 30 of the League's 32 teams in action across 15 games.

For those countries that don't celebrate the holiday, or have already celebrated -- hello to our Canadian friends -- it is just a wild Wednesday of non-stop action featuring the game's biggest stars and hottest teams.

So, which games require the most attention while you channel surf with one hand and stir the gravy with the other?

We asked a panel of NHL.com writers for their insight.

Here are their answers.

Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers

The Flyers (11-7-3) and Panthers enter this one at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP) each with 25 points in the standings, but it will be worth watching if one of them can round out its game. For the Flyers, it's about finding more offense. They have had 25 shots on goal or fewer in 12 of their 21 games, leading to an average of 2.67 goals per game, seventh fewest in the NHL. The Panthers (12-9-1) are scoring at a higher rate than last season even without injured forwards Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, but they're allowing 3.05 goals per game, up from the 2.72 they allowed last season. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Boston Bruins at New York Islanders

If you want to be entertained, this is the game for it. The Bruins (13-11-0) travel to UBS Arena (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, TVAS) with two of the game's elite scorers in tow. We all know about David Pastrnak, who is on pace for another season of 40 or more goals and leads the team with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 24 games. But nobody has more goals this season than Morgan Geekie, who is tied with Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche with 17. Since Jan. 1, no player has more regular-season goals than Geekie (42). The Islanders (13-8-2) counter with Bo Horvat, who is tied for third on the NHL's goal list with 14, entering Tuesday. But it's defenseman Matthew Schaefer who is most likely to steal the show. The smooth-skating front runner for the Calder Trophy recently turned 18, but plays like a 10-year veteran. He plays a lot and he impacts the game all over the ice. Don't blink during this one. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial