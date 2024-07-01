Toffoli signs 4-year, $24 million contract with Sharks

Forward had 55 points for Devils, Jets last season, won Stanley Cup with Kings in 2014

tyler-toffoli-free-agent

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Tyler Toffoli signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Monday. It has an average annual value of $6 million.

The 32-year-old forward had 55 points (33 goals, 22 assists) in 79 games for the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets last season, including 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 18 games after he was acquired by the Jets in a trade with the Devils on March 8.

Toffoli won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.  

“Tyler is a proven veteran scorer who provides a significant offensive boost to our forward group,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “He has a championship pedigree, winning a Stanley Cup in 2014 along with achieving two gold medals in the World Championship. His experience will be a valuable addition to our team.”

Selected by Los Angeles in the second round (No. 47) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Toffoli has 521 points (260 goals, 261 assists) in 812 regular-season games for the Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Devils and Jets and 46 points (20 goals, 26 assists) in 93 playoff games.

Related Content

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Free agency live tracker by NHL.com

Free Agency Buzz: Kulikov signs 4-year deal to stay with Panthers

Fantasy spin: NHL free agent signings

Stamkos signs 4-year contract with Predators after leaving Lightning

Free Agency

Lindholm, Zadorov primed to fill holes on Bruins roster

Top remaining NHL free agents: Tarasenko, Henrique available

Kraken sign Montour, Stephenson to 7-year contracts 

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Fantasy spin: NHL free agent signings

Free Agency Buzz: Kulikov signs 4-year deal to stay with Panthers

Free agency live tracker by NHL.com

Duchene signs 1-year, $3 million contract with Stars

Blackhawks use free agency to add experienced forwards for Bedard

Martinook signs 3-year, $9.15 million contract with Hurricanes

Bertuzzi, Teravainen each sign with Blackhawks

Monahan signs 5-year, $27.5 million contract with Blue Jackets

Perry signs 1-year, $1.4 million contract to remain with Oilers

Arvidsson signs 2-year, $8 million contract with Oilers

DeBrusk signs 7-year, $38.5 million contract with Canucks

Sharangovich signs 5-year, $28.75 million contract with Flames

Pesce signs 6-year, $33 million contract with Devils

Roy signs 6-year, $34.5 million contract with Capitals