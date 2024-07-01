Toffoli signs 4-year, $24 million contract with Sharks

Tyler Toffoli signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Monday. It has an average annual value of $6 million.

The 32-year-old forward had 55 points (33 goals, 22 assists) in 79 games for the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets last season, including 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 18 games after he was acquired by the Jets in a trade with the Devils on March 8.

Toffoli won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.

“Tyler is a proven veteran scorer who provides a significant offensive boost to our forward group,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “He has a championship pedigree, winning a Stanley Cup in 2014 along with achieving two gold medals in the World Championship. His experience will be a valuable addition to our team.”

Selected by Los Angeles in the second round (No. 47) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Toffoli has 521 points (260 goals, 261 assists) in 812 regular-season games for the Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Devils and Jets and 46 points (20 goals, 26 assists) in 93 playoff games.